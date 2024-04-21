With Rs 593 cr, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother is second richest candidate in Phase 2

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh is the second richest candidate in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka is among the 13 states going to the polls in the second phase on April 26. In the southern state, 14 of 28 constituencies are up for grabs in Phase 2. DK Suresh is running for another term from Bengaluru Rural.

DK Suresh has assets worth Rs 593 crore, according to his eelction affidavit analysed by the Asociation for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The richest candidate is Congress' Venkataramane Gowda, who is contesting from the Mandya seat. Gowda's challenger and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is the fifth richest candidate, with assets worth Rs 217 crore.

DK Suresh tops the list of top 10 candidates with high liabilities. He has liablities of Rs 150 crore, while liabilities of Rs 57 crore are disputed. As per the the details furnished by him, the Congress leader's source of income is rent, salary, capital gain, agricultural income and other sources (such as bank interest).

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Suresh, younger brother of DK Shivakumar, had declared assets of Rs 339 crore. His assets have jumped 75 per cent in the last five years.

A three-time MP, he has Rs 16.61 crore in banks as deposits. He has agriculture land at 21 locations worth Rs 32.76 crore, non-agriculture land at 27 places worth Rs 210.47 crore, nine commercial buildings worth Rs 211.91 crore and three residential buildings worth Rs 27.13 crore.

The BJP-JD(S) combine has fielded cardiac surgeon Dr CN Manjunath, who is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, in Bangalore Rural against Suresh. Manjunath had headed the state-owned Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for 17 years before retiring in January this year.