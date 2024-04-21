Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Poll dates, full schedule, seats and constituencies. Details here

Lok Sabha Election: Voting for the second phase of the 2024 general elections will take place on April 26. In this phase, polling will take place across 89 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states. States that are going to polls on April 26 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir.

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Election phase 2 polling date

Voting for the second phase of the 18th general election will take place on April 26.

Lok Sabha Election phase 2 constituencies

In this phase, polling will take place across 89 constituencies in 13 states.

Lok Sabha Election phase 2 seats

State/UT No. of seats Constituency Assam 5 Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor Bihar 5 Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka Chhattisgarh 3 Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker J&K 1 Jammu Karnataka 14 Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar Kerala 20 Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh 7 Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul Maharashtra 8 Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani Manipur 1 Outer Manipur Rajasthan 13 Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran Tripura 1 Tripura East Uttar Pradesh 8 Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr West Bengal 3 Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

Lok Sabha Election phase 2 seats to watch for

Some high-profile seats up for grabs in the second phase of the general elections are Mathura from where Dream Girl Hema Malini is eyeing her third victory and Meerut from where the BJP has fielded Ramayan actor Arun Govil.

Purnia in Bihar is also one of the most talked about Lok Sabha seats in this phase as Pappu Yadav has made his entry into the electoral fray as an independent candidate against the sitting JD(U) MP Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, who has been fielded by the INDIA alliance.

Down South, the hilly Wayanad seat in Kerala which will see a tripartite contest between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI's Annie Raja and BJP Kerala president K Surendran.

Like Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram is also set to witness a triangular contest. Here, sitting MP Dr Shashi Tharoor will be challenged by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI veteran Pannyan Raveendran.