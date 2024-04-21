Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bangalore, Mysore, Udupi - Voting for 14 seats in Phase 2

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the first phase of polling over, the focus has now shifted to Phase 2. In the second phase, polling will be held for 89 Lok Sabha seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs). Karnataka's 14 constituencies will vote in the second phase on April 26 (Friday).

Key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka in the second phase are Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya, and Mysore.

Karnataka has 28 seats, of which the BJP had won 25 in 2019. This time, the BJP is contesting on 25, while its ally in the state JDS is fighting on 3 seats.

All three seats that the JDS are contesting are going to polls in the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar. In Mandya, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is facing Venkataramane Gowda of the Congress. In Hassan, JDS leader Prajwal Revanna is up against Shreyas Patel Gowda of Congress.

Bangalore South and Mysuru are other key seats going to polls on April 26. Tejasvi Surya is seeking another term from Bangalore South, while Yaduveer Wadiyar, royal scion, is contesting from Musuru. Wadiyar was picked here in place of sitting MP Pratap Simha.

Tejasvi Surya is up against Soumya Reddy, daughter of state minister Ramalinga Reddy. She had lost the 2023 assembly election from Jayanagar by just 16 votes.



Karnataka: List of constituencies going to polls in Phase-2



Udupi Chikamagalur

Hassan

Dakshina Kannada

Chitradurga

Tumkur

Mandya

Mysore

Chamarajanagar

Bangalore Rural

Bangalore North

Bangalore Central

Bangalore South

Chikballapur

Kolar

