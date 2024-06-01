Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: Blow for Uddhav? Axis My India predicts BJP and allies to win 28 to 32 seats, MVA is trailing

The 2024 General Elections are underway, spanning seven phases and drawing widespread attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term, but the path to power could lie through the state of Maharashtra. The state, with 48 seats, is the second largest, with Uttar Pradesh being the largest. And, this time the elections in the state has become, particularly challenging.

According to Axis My India exit polls, the NDA, which includes BJP and its allies, are slated to win 28-32 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar), could win 16-20 seats.

According to the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll, the contest between the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is extremely tight. The projections indicate that the NDA might win between 22 and 26 seats, while I.N.D.I.A. is expected to secure between 23 and 25 seats.

On the other hand, as per Jan Ki Baat exit polls, NDA is slated to get 34-41(36), while INDIA alliance can get between 16-9(14). In the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the seat projections indicate that the BJP and its allies are expected to secure approximately 33 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 5 seats. The Congress and its allies are projected to win around 15 seats, also with a margin of plus or minus 5 seats. Other parties are not anticipated to win any seats.

In terms of vote share, the NDA is projected to receive 45.3% of the votes, with I.N.D.I.A. close behind at 44%. Other parties are likely to capture a 10.7% share of the votes.

Maharashtra's electoral contest is especially significant this year due to major shifts within its key political parties. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have experienced splits, reshaping the state's political landscape and making the election more competitive.

Ground reports have indicated that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, leaders of the respective factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, may benefit from a wave of sympathy. This sentiment could influence voter behaviour in their favour.

The seat share projections highlight the competitive nature of this election. Due to the substantial political churn, it has become particularly difficult to understand the voting tendency in Maharashtra. Some news reports have suggested that because of the split in political parties, the election has become localised, with local factors in play. To what extent this will impact the elections, can be known on the 4th June, when the counting begins.

This state will see many heavyweights fighting it out. For instance, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister and former President of the BJP, is looking to repeat his win from the Lok Sabha constituency of Nagpur. Similarly, Supriya Sule, senior leader of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is fighting it out from her traditional seat in Baramati.

The Mahayuthi Alliance's expected seat count suggests their continued influence in Maharashtra, although the Congress alliance also poses a substantial challenge. The potential gains for the Congress alliance reflect a shifting political landscape.

As the votes are counted and final results are announced, Maharashtra's political future will become clearer. The outcomes in this state will not only shape local governance but also impact the national political scene. The election in Maharashtra is a key part of the broader electoral process, with significant implications for the formation of the next government.