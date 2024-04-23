BJP ally NCP promises caste census, 50% concession to senior citizens in railways and metro

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. Despite being a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, the NCP has promised to press for the demand of a caste-based census if it wins in the constituencies it is contesting.

Besides this, the Mahayuti ally has also promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. The NCP has also demanded a Bharat Ratna for the late former Maharashtra CM and defence minister Yashvantrao Chavan. While releasing the party manifesto, Ajit Pawar said that "even if we have joined Mahayuti, we have not abandoned our ideology."

NCP working president Praful Patel said the agenda of their manifesto is based on the idea of inclusive and progressive growth pushed by PM Narendra Modi. Patel added that the NCP has "not compromised on its ideology of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar, which is 'Secular'."

Other key points of NCP's manifesto

Apart from caste census, the NCP has also promised 50 per cent concession for those aged above 60 years in railways and metros, Ayushman Bharat scheme for those aged 70 years and above, 33 per cent reservation for women, classical language status for Marathi language, working women hostels in cities across Maharashtra, She service and facility-centric policy for Haj pilgrims as well as implementation of measures and funds to provide higher education, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for students from minority community.

Is the mention of caste census in NCP manifesto surprising?

Going by state politics, the mention of the caste census in NCP's manifesto does not come as a surprise. The BJP in November last year commissioned a study of the socioeconomic study of all caste groups in Maharashtra-- other than the Kunbis-- within the larger Maratha fold to examine the community's demand for reservation.

Although the BJP has not outrightly opposed the idea of a caste census on a national level, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the BJP does not engage in politics on this issue.

Jitendra Ahwad hits out at Ajit Pawar

NCP Sharadchandra Pawar leader and ex-minister Jitendra Ahwad targeted Ajit Pawar over insulting former Adivasi minister KC Padvi and Vijay Kumar Gavit. He alleged that Pawar stopped funds allocated to the Adivasi ministry and Gavit had to stop his campaign trail in between to convince Pawar to release the said funds.

“He insulted ex-Adivasi minister KC Padvi several times in front of me. Congress senior leaders used to plead with him to allot funds,” Awhad alleged.

What seats is NCP contesting in Maharashtra?

In the ongoing general elections, NCP Ajit Pawar will contest on Baramati, Parbhani, Raigad, Shirur and Dharashiv Lok Sabha seats as part of the NDA alliance.