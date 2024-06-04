Nanded Lok Sabha 2024 results LIVE: With Ashok Chavan now in BJP, will the party emerge victorious?

The Nanded Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, historically a stronghold for the Congress party, is witnessing significant shifts in its political landscape. With veteran leader Ashok Chavan, who previously held the seat twice, leaving the Congress to join the BJP, the saffron party is now better positioned to solidify its control.

In the upcoming election, the primary contenders include the BJP's incumbent MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar and the opposition INDIA bloc candidate Vasant Chavan. Additionally, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Avinash Bhosikar, adding another layer of competition.

Located in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Nanded has been a Congress bastion for decades. The district has produced two Chief Ministers: the late Shankarrao Chavan, who served from 1975 to 1977 and again from 1986 to 1988, and his son Ashok Chavan, who held office from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2009 to 2010.

However, in a notable political shift this February, Ashok Chavan left the Congress to join the BJP, securing a Rajya Sabha seat as a member of the saffron party soon after.

Ashok Chavan had previously represented the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency in 1987 and 2014. During the 2014 elections, Nanded was one of only two seats won by the Congress in Maharashtra, the other being Hingoli. However, in the 2019 elections, BJP's Pratap Patil Chikhalikar defeated Ashok Chavan by a significant margin of over 40,000 votes.

In the last election, the VBA candidate Yashpal Bhinge garnered a substantial 1.66 lakh votes, which many believe significantly impacted the Congress's performance.

The upcoming election on April 26 will see a crowded field of 23 candidates vying for the seat.

Veteran journalist Sanjeev Kulkarni, based in Nanded, provided insights to PTI, stating, “Historically, elections in Nanded have revolved around Ashok Chavan. There was significant sympathy for him, but his switch to the BJP has caused discontent among rural voters.” Kulkarni also highlighted the impact of the Maratha agitation and predicted potential challenges for BJP's Chikhalikar due to anti-incumbency sentiments.

He added, “The VBA candidate comes from the OBC community. Traditionally, OBC voters in Nanded have supported the BJP, but this time, their votes may be divided.”