'North India is different country...': KT Rama Rao says Telangana ahead of Bihar, UP in per capita income

Responding to the much debated North versus South divide, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said 'North India is a different country altogether'. In an interview to ANI, Rao said the "the kind of issues that are at centre stage there versus the kind of issues that are in the South are truly different, which is why the BJP is not able to make inroads in the South".

Adding that the state (Telegana) was much ahead of Bihar and UP in per capita income, KTR said, "It is a different country altogether if you ask me. It is a different world. I am not saying literally but it is practically a different country. I think the issues that matter here are different than the issues in the north. People here think differently."

On being asked if the issue of jobs, inflation and economy mattered in North India, the BRS leader said "Don't think so. Otherwise winning 75 seats out of 80 is not possible."

Focussing on per capita income, KTR said "I think about it we are at 357 in Telangana, Bihar is 57 and UP is at 87 or something."

Drawing a comparison of progress and development in key parameters for the southern states, he said, "Look at Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. See the infrastructure, the education and literacy levels, and healthcare. Look at any index. We are far ahead of any other state especially in the Hindi hinterland."

KTR put the onus of 'poor show' by governments. "It's the fault of the governments. It's the fault of the chief ministers and their cabinet that their priorities are in the wrong place."

"They seem content in keeping their people backwards and just get votes by playing on emotions," he added.

The BRS leader also highlighted that south India contributes to 38 percent of India's economy, "we punch double our weight". "We are the fourth largest contributor to India's economy and also we are the 12th largest state population-wise."

Highlighting the 'tax distribution disparity' he said, "The problem is that when one rupee goes from here to Delhi, we get 46 paisa back. I am not saying that if I give one rupee, then give back one rupee. But when big people from Delhi like Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi come here and give speeches that we did this for you, we did that, it feels insulting."

"We are contributing to this country, to the nation building, to national growth. Just because we are not aligned with you don't put us down," he said.

The BRS leader also dismissed the 'analysis on who got most votes' amid a drop in the overall voter turnout. "It's a time when everybody has to give a spin," he said.

On being asked if a low voter turnout be a disadvantage or advantage for his party, the BRS leader said that it doesn't matter rather "who show up for you matters"

"Also I think you have to be confident in your skin to think that you know the people who will support you."