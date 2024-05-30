'Pandian is not my successor': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik makes big claim as BJP goes on the offensive

Amidst mounting pressure from the BJP regarding the growing influence of his aide, former bureaucrat V K Pandian, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik clarified on Thursday that Pandian is not his "successor" and dismissed such speculations as "exaggerations."

Speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik stated, "I can't understand these exaggerations. You may have noticed that he is not even standing for elections." When directly asked if Pandian was being groomed to take over, Patnaik responded, "He is not my successor. These are just exaggerations and falsehoods."

Related Articles

Patnaik emphasized that any future successor would be decided by the people of Odisha. "The successor will be decided by the people of the state. That is the natural result in these things," he reiterated.

Addressing accusations that Pandian is making all key decisions on his behalf, Patnaik dismissed these claims as "ridiculous" and "an old allegation that holds no weight." He underscored that such narratives are baseless and have been repeatedly debunked.

The BJP has been vocal in its criticism, highlighting that a native of Tamil Nadu is making decisions for Odias. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently hinted at a "conspiracy" behind Patnaik's health condition, implying that an influential lobby might be manipulating the situation from behind the scenes. Although Modi did not name anyone, his comments were seen as targeting Pandian, whom he has previously accused of exerting undue influence over the Chief Minister's office and residence.

Pandian, who has served as Patnaik’s private secretary since 2011, has consistently denied any political ambitions. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Pandian remarked, "I live one day at a time; I don't have long-term goals. I will work as long as I get a chance. I believe in karma." He has often referred to Patnaik as his "guru" and expressed admiration for his values.

Regarding whether the BJD would continue to offer issue-based support to the BJP amidst the current tensions, Patnaik maintained his stance on non-acrimonious public life. "When support is required, we will judge our appropriate position," he stated.

Confident about the future, Patnaik expressed optimism about the upcoming elections. "We will form a solid government again in the state, and in the Parliament, we will have a very good majority," he said, adding that he "certainly hopes" to continue as Chief Minister for the next five years.