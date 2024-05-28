'Pandian even controlling the hand movements of...': Assam CM Himanta Sarma takes jibe at Naveen Patnaik

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday strongly criticised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's close aide and senior BJD leader VK Pandian, saying that the former bureaucrat has put Patnaik in captive state and he is also in very much control of the BJD leader's hand movements.

Sharing a video on X showing Pandian assisting a shivering chief minister during a rally, Sarma expressed his concern about the future of the state.

"This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha!" he said.

The Assam CM further mentioned that the BJP is determined to return control of Odisha to its people. Previously, the BJP leader had alleged that Patnaik was being controlled by his close associate, former Tamil Nadu bureaucrat Pandian, restricting Patnaik's ability to act independently.

Sarma also said that, as a chief minister, he travels alone, meets people freely, and is accessible to the media. In contrast, he noted that Patnaik is always seen with Pandian by his side. Sarma urged Patnaik to appear alone to earn the people's respect.

On the other hand, Pandian took a potshot at the saffron camp by saying that the BJP's own missteps will benefit the BJD. He asserted that nothing can prevent the regional party from forming the government for the sixth consecutive time.

The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the coastal state are taking place over four phases, from May 13 to June 1. Vote counting in the state and elsewhere will occur on June 4.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD secured a landslide victory, winning 112 out of 146 seats. The BJP won 23 seats, while the Congress managed to secure only 9.