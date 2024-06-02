Revanth Reddy's prediction for Telangana: 'Congress to win at least 10 seats; AIMIM to bag Hyderabad'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would form a government at the Centre and win at least 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Reddy was addressing an informal interaction with media persons on Saturday, where he cited a post by BJP on 'X'. In the post, the saffron party said he Congress would get four to five Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

"In the north, we will maintain our tally in MP, Rajasthan...In Uttar Pradesh, we will increase our tally. In Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh...we will maintain our tally. In West Bengal, we will get 30+ seats. We had 18 seats, and therefore we will be nearly doubling our seats. In Odisha, there are 21 seats, and we will able to cross 18. In Telangana, we are going to win 4-5 seats...- Shri @JPNadda."

Revanth Reddy rejected this, saying the Congress may win 10-plus seats. He also said there is a possibility that the AIMIM will win the Hyderabad LS constituency. Reddy added that the remaining seats, at least ten, would go to the Congress.

The INDIA bloc would win big in the southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he added. He also expressed confidence that the alliance would form a government and Rahul Gandhi would become PM.

According to Reddy, the BJP may not get more than 240 seats.

India Today-Axis My India has projected 361-401 seats for the NDA and 11-12 seats in Telangana. If the prediction holds, it would be a big fillip for the saffron party which had won just 4 seats in 2019.