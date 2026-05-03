Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: All eyes on Kolathur, Perambur, Edappadi constituencies

As counting day approaches for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, attention is fixed on a handful of constituencies that could shape the state’s political future for the next five years. The contest is no longer just a straightforward DMK-versus-AIADMK battle. Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the revived AIADMK-BJP alliance, and shifting caste equations have made several seats politically crucial.

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Kolathur: Stalin’s prestige contest

Chief Minister M K Stalin is once again contesting from Kolathur, a constituency that has become symbolic of DMK dominance in Chennai. While Stalin remains the frontrunner, the opposition has turned the seat into a prestige battle to test whether urban anti-incumbency exists after five years of DMK rule. A reduced victory margin here could become a talking point even if the DMK retains power.

Don't miss | Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026: MK Stalin, Thalapathy Vijay, Edappadi Palanisami, other key candidates to watch

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni: Focus on Udhayanidhi

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin faces intense scrutiny in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Traditionally considered a DMK stronghold, the constituency is being closely watched because of Udhayanidhi’s growing role within the party. A commanding win would further cement his status as the DMK’s next-generation leader, while a tighter race could embolden the opposition.

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Perambur & Tiruchirappalli East: Vijay’s Big Political Test

All eyes are on actor-turned-politician Vijay, who has emerged as the biggest X-factor of the election. His party, TVK, has disrupted traditional electoral arithmetic, particularly among young and first-time voters. Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East are being viewed as critical indicators of whether Vijay can transform his mass popularity into a sustainable political movement.

Edappadi: AIADMK’s stronghold

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his home turf, Edappadi. The constituency is crucial not just electorally but symbolically, as Palaniswami seeks to reaffirm his authority within the AIADMK and present himself as the principal challenger to the DMK. A decisive victory here would strengthen his leadership within the opposition alliance.

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Bodinayakanur: OPS under pressure

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam faces a challenging contest in Bodinayakanur. Once regarded as his political fortress, the constituency now reflects the fragmentation within the AIADMK camp after years of internal rivalry. The outcome could determine Panneerselvam’s long-term relevance in Tamil Nadu politics.

Mylapore & Sattur: BJP’s southern push

BJP’s performance in Tamil Nadu will be closely measured through constituencies like Mylapore and Sattur. Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from Mylapore, while state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran is fighting from Sattur. Strong performances in these seats would signal whether the BJP has succeeded in expanding beyond its traditional pockets in the state.

With voter turnout remaining high and campaigning witnessing intense rhetoric, these constituencies are expected to provide the clearest picture of Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.