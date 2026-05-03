Tamil Nadu assembly election 2026: MK Stalin, Thalapathy Vijay, Edappadi Palanisami, other key candidates to watch

Tamil Nadu assembly election results will be declared on May 4 (Monday), but the battle for the state's 234 seats has already thrown up some of the most-watched contests in recent memory.

From Chief Minister MK Stalin defending his turf to actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay making his electoral debut, and AIADMK's Edappadi Palanisami fighting to reclaim relevance — the 2026 election is packed with high-stakes candidates.

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The 2026 Tamil Nadu election has no shortage of compelling storylines. Here are the key candidates who could define what comes next for the state.

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Tamil Nadu assembly election result: Key candidates to watch

MK Stalin: The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is contesting from the Kolathur assembly constituency this time in a close contest with AIADMK's Santhana Krishnan. Kolathur has been a DMK stronghold since 2011, when Stalin won from the seat for the very first time.

He also won from the seat in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections. In 2021, MMK Stalin won from the seat by a massive margin of around 1,00,000 votes against AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin: He is the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He is contesting from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency against AIADMK's Aadhi Rajaram this time around. In 2021, he won from the seat with a vote share of 68.92% against PMK's Kassali.

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During his stint as the Deputy CM, he transitioned from a star campaigner to a core strategist. He is the face of the DMK's youth outreach, and his performance will be closely watched as a test of his leadership and the DMK's future.

Thalapathy Vijay: The actor-turned-politician made his electoral debut in this election and is seen as the biggest disruptor in the polls. He is contesting from two constituencies -- Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur. The TVK, launched in February 2024, has fielded its candidates in all 234 assembly seats.

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Edappadi K Palanisami: The AIADMK boss will contest from the Edappadi assembly constituency in the Salem district. He has successfully consolidated the AIADMK by reuniting former rivals such as TTV Dhinakaran.

This time around, "EPS" leveraged a broad alliance, including the BJP and PMK, to tap into the anti-incumbency sentiment against Stalin and regain the party's strongholds.

O Pannerselvam: A one-time staunch loyalist of ex-chief minister and one of the tallest leaders of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa, he switched over to the DMK ahead of the election. The ruling party has fielded Pannerselvam from his stronghold Bodinayakkanur, which has won in the 2011, 2016 and 2021 assembly elections for the DMK.

Nainar Nagendran: He is the BJP's state unit chief and is contesting from Sattur. In 2021, Nagendran contested and won from the Tirunelveli assembly constituency.