Tamil Nadu NDA seat-sharing: BJP gets 27 seats; who is contesting how many

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, allocating 27 seats to the BJP, 18 to the PMK, and 11 to the AMMK.

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Announcing the agreement at the party headquarters in Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said talks with other allies were still underway and would be concluded soon, with constituency-wise allocations to follow.

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Elections will be held for all 234 Assembly seats in the state.

Who gets how many seats?

Under the agreement announced on Monday:

• BJP has been allotted 27 seats

• PMK has been given 18 seats

• AMMK has received 11 seats

Other NDA constituents include the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), led by GK Vasan, and IJK. Seat-sharing discussions with these parties are ongoing.

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Palaniswami did not specify how many seats the AIADMK itself would contest, saying negotiations were still in progress and details would be shared after talks conclude.

Tamil Nadu seat-sharing: What leaders said

Palaniswami described the alliance as marked by "bonding" and called it a "victorious" combine. He said, "The alliance will win, and AIADMK will form the government," and projected that it could secure at least 210 of the 234 seats.

Pointing to the speed of negotiations, he said, "Piyush Goyal, Nainar Nagenthran, L Murugan, Anbumani Ramadoss, TTV Dhinakaran came in the morning, it (seat-sharing) was decided in the afternoon, and the decision is being announced in the evening; see how quickly it has happened. The AIADMK's goal is to dislodge the DMK from the seat of power."

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Responding to criticism of his visit to Delhi, he said, "Delhi visit is for sharing our opinions, to discuss Assembly polls-related matters, the CM fears whenever we go to Delhi."

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal said his party was satisfied with the allocation, adding that the negotiations were smooth "like it happened in a family.

"PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said, "We are very confident of our victory. PMK has got 18 seats plus one RS seat; we are happy, our aim is to dislodge the anti-people DMK regime." He also clarified he had not met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent visit to Delhi.

How this seat-sharing compares to 2021

In the 2021 Assembly elections:

• BJP contested 20 seats and won 4

• PMK contested 23 seats and won 5

The current allocation reflects a shift in seat distribution within the alliance ahead of the 2026 contest.

What happens next

The NDA is yet to finalise constituency-level allocations and the AIADMK's own seat share. Talks with remaining allies are expected to conclude shortly, after which the full seat matrix will be announced.

Leaders from alliance parties, including the BJP, PMK, and AMMK, were present at the press conference, though TMC (Moopanar) leader GK Vasan was absent.