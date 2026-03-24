High strike rate, limited seats: DMK set to seal seat-sharing pact with VCK; why it matters

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is expected to sign a seat-sharing agreement with its alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Tuesday, as it continues to firm up its coalition ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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S S Sivasankar, the state's Transport and Electricity Minister, said the agreement with VCK would follow a series of pacts already concluded with other partners in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The party finalised its arrangement with the CPI(M) on March 23, allocating five seats, and is now set to bring VCK formally into the seat-sharing framework.

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"DMK has already started its campaigning. Deputy Chief Minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin) is already on the campaign trail. We will win the 2026 elections," Sivasankar said.

The party has distributed seats among several allies, allotting 28 seats to the Congress, four to the Vaiko-led MDMK, and two seats each to the Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi. It has also earmarked five seats each for the Left parties CPI and CPI(M) after multiple rounds of negotiations.

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The inclusion of VCK is expected to complete a key part of the alliance's electoral strategy. The party, led by Thirumavalavan, has remained a consistent partner of the DMK in both state and national elections and is positioned as a Dalit-focused political force with support extending to other backward and marginalised communities.

VCK's bargaining position within the alliance has strengthened in recent years. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it won both seats allocated to it under the DMK-led coalition. In the 2021 Assembly elections, it secured four of the six seats it contested - Kattumannarkovil, Cheyyur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruporur - marking one of the highest strike rates among alliance partners.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party retained two seats under its own 'pot' symbol, crossed the threshold for recognition as a state party in Tamil Nadu, and expanded its vote share, reinforcing its role within the coalition.

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Tamil Nadu is scheduled to vote in a single phase on April 23.

(With inputs from PTI)