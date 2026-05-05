How rich is Vijay, the actor-turned-politician who'll now become Tamil Nadu's Jana Nayagan?

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's win in the Tamil Nadu assembly election means one thing: actor Vijay is no longer just a superstar — he's a statesman. But before governance takes over, fans and voters alike want to know: how wealthy is the man who would now become their Jana Nayagan?

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The Vaathi Coming star has turned political victory into reality — and his personal fortune tells a story just as dramatic as any of his films.

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Thalapathy Vijay net worth

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, the Tamil superstar-turned-politician owns assets worth ₹603.20 crore, of which movable assets are worth ₹404.58 crore. His immovable assets, including land in Kodaikanal and properties across Chennai, stand at ₹198.92 crore.

His wife Sangeetha owns assets worth ₹15.76 crore, of which movable assets are worth ₹15.76 crore and immovable assets are worth ₹25 lakh.

He has bank deposits of more than ₹213 crore and has ₹2 lakh in cash. As per his affidavit, he owns luxury cars, including a BMW 530, Toyota Lexus, Toyota Vellfire, and BMW i7.

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The actor reported no outstanding financial liabilities to banks or financial institutions, as well as no criminal cases. For FY25, Vijay reported a total income of ₹184.53 crore. He also declared ownership of 883 grams of gold and silver articles valued at ₹15 lakh.

It also details several loans and advances given by Vijay. These include a ₹3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand, ₹3.02 crore to his father S A Chandrasekar, ₹8.71 lakh to his mother Shoba Sekar, ₹20 crore each to A L P Antonious Britto and Kokilambal Education Trust, ₹5.84 crore to Vidya Charitable Trust, ₹12.60 crore to wife Sangeetha, ₹8.78 lakh to son Jason Sanjay, and ₹4.60 lakh to daughter Divya Sasha.

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His affidavit also lays bare financial disputes related to tax assessments. An amount of ₹1.50 crore is pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the High Court.

Another dispute of ₹14.13 lakh for 2022-23 is pending before the CIT(A). Additional disputed amounts are ₹91.36 lakh for the assessment year 2011-12 and ₹88.96 lakh for the assessment year 2015-16.

Where did Vijay contest from?

Vijay fought his debut election from the Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East) and Perambur assembly seats, both of which he won. In Perambur, the Tamil superstar won by a margin of more than 53,000 votes and bagged a total of over 1.20 lakh votes. From Trichy East, he secured 91,381 votes and won by a margin of 27,416 votes.

Tamil Nadu election results 2026

Out of the total 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly, the Vijay-headlined TVK won a total of 108 seats and a vote share of 34.92%. The DMK emerged as a distant second with 59 seats and a vote share of 24.19%. The AIADMK bagged 47 seats and got a vote share of 21.21%.

The halfway mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly stands at 118, leaving Vijay's TVK 10 seats short of a simple majority. Thus, the TVK will now need external support to form the government with Vijay as the Chief Minister.