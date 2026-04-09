'Regime change coming in Bengal': PM Modi attacks Mamata, flags GDP fall and 'syndicate raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stepped up his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying a regime change in West Bengal was now inevitable.

Addressing a rally in Asansol, Modi said, "A regime change in Bengal is now cast in stone and sought by the people of Bengal. TMC's repository of sins is now full." He alleged that the region was under "syndicate raj, coal and sand mafia".

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During the speech, he pointed out the state's economic decline. "Bengal's contribution in national GDP has slid to a mere five per cent from 12 per cent earlier," he said.

Modi said investment had "taken flight" from Asansol, once a thriving industrial belt, and added that "only the BJP's double-engine can rectify it". He said the Centre had allocated Rs 45,000 crore for industrial revival in the region.

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"The TMC has only given 'nirmamta' (cruelty) to Bengal, while the BJP has developed Asansol despite hurdles created by the ruling party," he said, adding that Asansol and Durgapur had the potential to become megacities under a BJP-led government.

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The Prime Minister also attacked the state government over law and order, claiming, "Bengal tops in acid attack cases." He said, "The TMC stands with those who torture women. Only the BJP can ensure women's safety."

Earlier in the day, speaking at a rally in Haldia, Modi outlined "six guarantees" for the state if the BJP comes to power. "Investments cannot be ushered in when an atmosphere of fear prevails. It can only happen when there is trust, which the BJP will bring in Bengal once it forms a government here," he said.

He said the BJP would make the state self-sufficient in fisheries and promised accountability. The BJP will reopen all files on corruption and crimes committed against women in Bengal, which the TMC has suppressed, he said. "All leaders involved in corruption will be in jail; no TMC goons can escape the clutches of law."

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Modi also said that "infiltrators won't be allowed to stay in this country" and promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission for state employees if the BJP wins.

Referring to the party’s performance in the 2021 elections, he said the results seen in Nandigram would be repeated in Bhabanipur. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.