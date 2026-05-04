West Bengal Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are doing

West Bengal Election Results 2026 | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded a historic win in West Bengal. The saffron party is set to bag 200-plus seats, while TMC has fallen below the 80-mark.

Alongside the battle for power, attention is also on the state's wealthiest candidates, many of whom are in closely watched contests across districts such as Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Bankura, and Hooghly.

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Leading the list is Jakir Hossain of the TMC from Jangipur, who has declared assets worth ₹133 crore-plus. He is followed by Goutam Mishra (Shyam) of the TMC from Barjora, with assets of ₹105 crore-plus, and Palash Rana of the BJP from Raidighi, with ₹104 crore-plus.

Another prominent name is Samir Chakraborty of the TMC from Pandua, who has declared assets worth ₹76 crore-plus, while Kabi Dutta of the TMC from Durgapur Paschim follows with ₹72 crore-plus.

The list also includes Dilip Saha of the BJP from Nabagram (SC) with ₹43 crore-plus, Ahmed Javed Khan of the TMC from Kasba with ₹39 crore-plus, and Somenath Shyam Ichini of the TMC from Jagatdal with ₹34 crore-plus.

Also among the top 10 are Bayron Biswas of the TMC from Sagardighi, with assets worth ₹33 crore-plus, and Abjal Ali Sha of the All India Secular Front from Panskura Paschim, with ₹32 crore-plus.

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West Bengal's top 10 richest candidates Constituencies Assets Won/Lost Jakir Hossain (TMC) Jangipur ₹133 crore Lost to BJP's CHITTA MUKHERJEE Goutam Mishra (TMC) Barjora ₹105 crore Lost BJP's Billeshwar Sinha Palash Rana (BJP) Raidighi ₹104 crore Trailing to Tapas Mondal Samir Chakraborty (TMC) Pandua ₹76 crore Lost to BJP's Tusar Majumdar Kabi Dutta (TMC) Durgapur Paschim ₹72 crore Lost BJP's Lakshmi Chandra Dilip Saha (BJP) Nabagram (SC) ₹43 crore Won Ahmed Javed Khan (TMC) Kasba ₹39 crore Won Somenath Shyam Ichini (TMC) Jagatdal ₹34 crore Lost to BJP's Rajesh Kumar Bayron Biswas (TMC) Sagardighi ₹33 crore Won Abjal Ali Sha (AISF) Panskura Paschim ₹32 crore Lost to BJP's Sintu Senapati

The asset list underlines the financial muscle behind many of Bengal's key contests this year. Several of these candidates are fighting in politically sensitive seats where margins could prove decisive.

