Assam Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa leads Jalukbari, Gaurav Gogoi trails from Jorhat

Assam Election Results 2026: All eyes are on two of the biggest faces in Assam – BJP leader and chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

While both face their own sets of opponents in their consecutive seats, Sarma and Gogoi’s influence will be measured through their performances in this election.

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At 1:30 pm, Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading from his constituency, Jalukbari with 54,160 votes, while INC’s Bidisha Neog was trailing with 17,496 votes, followed by independent candidate Dipika Das with 980 votes.

In Jorhat constituency, BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami was leading with 59,113 votes, while Gaurav Gogoi was trailing with 39,494 votes. AAP’s Pranab Priyankush Dutta had 575 votes, Socialist Unity Centre Of India’s (Communist) Hemanta Kumar Pegu had 477 votes.

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THE WINNING FACTORS

The contest around Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of the election is being shaped by the Gogoi and Riniki factors.

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In Upper Assam, the focus is on three Gogois — Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi — who are seeking to draw on older loyalties and alliances within the Ahom community to challenge Sarma.

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The three Gogois promoted what they call a new Assam, free from fear and intimidation. The Gogois aimed to mobilise support among parts of the Ahom community, although the community's influence has been divided by the delimitation exercise.

Separately, the Congress accused Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of holding three passports from Egypt, the UAE and Antigua and Barbuda, and controlling assets worth Rs 52,000 crore through a Wyoming-based firm. Congress leader Pawan Khera said the Wyoming-based company, valued at $34.67 billion, listed Sarma, his wife and their son as members. He questioned why these details were not disclosed in the election affidavit. The Sarma family responded with legal action.