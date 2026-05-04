Sensex, Nifty weekly outlook: What will drive stock market this week?

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to remain sensitive to a mix of domestic political cues and global developments in the week ahead, with analysts pointing to state election outcomes, crude oil prices and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity as key drivers.

Market participants will closely track the results of key state elections, which may influence near-term sentiment, even as global factors -- particularly movements in crude oil amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia -- are likely to play a more decisive role in shaping the broader trend.

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, "Today's market action may be unduly influenced by the state election results with focus on West Bengal. But it is important to note that this will be only a very short-term sentimental impact. The real market trend will be guided by the crude oil prices, which, in turn, will be decided by the news and happenings in West Asia. President Trump’s declaration that the US will help and guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz has brought Brent crude down to around $108 level. Also, there is a latest proposal from Iran to the US delivered through Pakistan.

Another major factor influencing market behaviour will be the FII activity. The continuing momentum in the AI trade implies that FIIs will continue to sell in India. This might keep largecaps under check with activity moving significantly to the broader market. Therefore, any rally triggered by the domestic political developments will be used by FIIs to sell more. The global AI trade will continue to weigh on markets in the near-term."

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Echoing a similar view, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, highlighted that while election outcomes could shape sentiment, they are unlikely to alter the structural trajectory of the markets.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Markets enter the week with a cautious bias, bracing for a politically sensitive backdrop as attention turns to key state election outcomes across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. While state elections typically carry less structural significance than national polls, they remain important in shaping perceptions around policy continuity, regional growth prospects and investor confidence.

Current market positioning suggests that a degree of continuity is already priced in. Should outcomes align with exit polls or broadly reflect stable governance, the market reaction is likely to be measured rather than directional. From a trading perspective, the probability of a sharp surprise appears limited. The Nifty is expected to trade within a 1–1.5 per cent range on either side, depending on how results compare with expectations. Upside triggers, however, may remain constrained unless outcomes materially diverge from consensus."

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The Enrich Money CEO added, "State elections are therefore likely to act more as a near-term sentiment catalyst than a driver of structural trend change. The broader market trajectory will continue to be dictated by global factors -- particularly crude oil prices, currency movements and institutional flows. Brent crude remains elevated in the $100–103 range after having sustained levels above $110 earlier, underpinned by persistent supply-side disruptions. The situation around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit corridor, continues to embed a significant risk premium, keeping energy markets tight and prone to volatility."

He further stated, "FII flows remain a key variable. Continued outflows reflect elevated global risk aversion and ongoing pressure on emerging markets such as India, while any reversal could provide a meaningful stabilising impulse for domestic equities. Overall, market sentiment remains fragile and heavily news-driven. Crude oil dynamics, geopolitical developments, currency trends and institutional flows will continue to shape near-term direction. A stabilisation in oil prices, alongside tangible progress in US–Iran negotiations, will be critical for any sustained recovery in market confidence."

Nifty outlook: Technical view

"On the upside, 24,300–24,400 remains a crucial resistance band for Nifty50. A sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen bullish momentum and open the path for higher levels. On the downside, 23,800 stands as a key support," Ponmudi stated.