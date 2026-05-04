Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is currently underway in four states and one union territory — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. According to the Election Commission data, the BJP has crossed the 200-seat mark in West Bengal.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari becomes first BJP leader to defeat Mamata Banerjee twice. Adhikari emerged as a giant-killer during the 2021 elections, when he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin. Now he has done it again!

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a massive setback, losing her home turf of Bhabanipur to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes.

After the final round of vote counting, Suvendu Adhikari received 73,463 votes, while Banerjee remained second at 58,349 votes, marking a huge upset in the electoral contest.

The BJP has won 22 seats and is leading on 181 seats, taking the total seats to 203. The TMC has bagged 9 seats and is leading on 75, taking its total to 84 seats.

In a shocker for the ruling DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost from Kolathur against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes. Babu secured a total of 82,997 votes whereas Stalin got 74,202 votes at the end of counting.

Meanwhile, the TVK is likely to shift its candidates to the Four Points Resort amid fears of horse trading, India Today reported. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is headed for a defeat against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s V S Babu in DMK stronghold Kolathur.

In a huge development, the father of Thalapathy Vijay has invited the Congress party for a potential alliance with the TVK as the party is nearing the halfway mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly. He claimed that Vijay is willing to share power.

The Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 108 seats, whereas the AIADMK is currently leading in 45 seats. The DMK is leading on 60 seats, whereas the Congress is ahead only on 5 seats. The superstar is also leading in Trichy East and Perambur, respectively.

Earlier in the day, violence broke out in West Bengal's Asansol after leads from the Election Commission indicated that the BJP is going to win big in the state. Chairs and vehicles were vandalised as a scuffle broke out near the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College.

As the BJP crossed the halfway mark in West Bengal, the TMC claimed in a statement that only 13 per cent of the votes have been counted till now. The party further said that EC is deliberately indulging in slow counting, adding that there are 70-100 seats for which the data hasn't been released yet.

They also alleged that counting has been halted in many places. While the BJP is leading on 193 seats, the TMC is currently leading on 95 seats. In Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is leading against Suvendu Adhikari at present.

In Panihati, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim is leading by a margin of over 15,000 votes after 6 rounds of counting were complete. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is currently leading in 100 seats, whereas the ruling LDF is leading only in 34 seats.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin is trailing behind TVK's V S Babu in DMK stronghold Kolathur. Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni with a margin of 4,103 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

AIADMK chief Edappadi Palanisami and DMK's O Pannerselvam are leading from Edappadi and Bodinayakkanur, respectively.

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In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading from the Dharmadam assembly seat at present with a margin of 2,792 votes.

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The outcomes will determine the next governments in the 4 states and one union territory, with implications for national political equations ahead of future elections. Stay with us for the latest election result 2026 live updates, including early leads, winning margins, seat-by-seat tallies, and party-wise counts as they come in from the Election Commission of India.

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