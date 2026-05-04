Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
elections
Election Result 2026 LIVE: Giant Killer! Suvendu defeats Mamata twice, wins Bhabanipur by 15k margin

Election Result 2026 LIVE: Giant Killer! Suvendu defeats Mamata twice, wins Bhabanipur by 15k margin

Business Today Desk | Updated  May 04, 2026 09:32 PM IST

Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a massive setback, losing her home turf of Bhabanipur to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes.
Adhikari emerged as a giant-killer during the 2021 elections, when he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin. Now he has done it again!Adhikari emerged as a giant-killer during the 2021 elections, when he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin. Now he has done it again!

Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is currently underway in four states and one union territory — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. According to the Election Commission data, the BJP has crossed the 200-seat mark in West Bengal. 

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari becomes first BJP leader to defeat Mamata Banerjee twice. Adhikari emerged as a giant-killer during the 2021 elections, when he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by a narrow margin. Now he has done it again!

 

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a massive setback, losing her home turf of Bhabanipur to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes.

 

After the final round of vote counting, Suvendu Adhikari received 73,463 votes, while Banerjee remained second at 58,349 votes, marking a huge upset in the electoral contest.

 

The BJP has won 22 seats and is leading on 181 seats, taking the total seats to 203. The TMC has bagged 9 seats and is leading on 75, taking its total to 84 seats. 

 

In a shocker for the ruling DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost from Kolathur against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes. Babu secured a total of 82,997 votes whereas Stalin got 74,202 votes at the end of counting. 

 

Meanwhile, the TVK is likely to shift its candidates to the Four Points Resort amid fears of horse trading, India Today reported. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is headed for a defeat against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s V S Babu in DMK stronghold Kolathur. 

 

In a huge development, the father of Thalapathy Vijay has invited the Congress party for a potential alliance with the TVK as the party is nearing the halfway mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly. He claimed that Vijay is willing to share power. 

 

The Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 108 seats, whereas the AIADMK is currently leading in 45 seats. The DMK is leading on 60 seats, whereas the Congress is ahead only on 5 seats. The superstar is also leading in Trichy East and Perambur, respectively. 

 

Earlier in the day, violence broke out in West Bengal's Asansol after leads from the Election Commission indicated that the BJP is going to win big in the state. Chairs and vehicles were vandalised as a scuffle broke out near the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College. 

 

As the BJP crossed the halfway mark in West Bengal, the TMC claimed in a statement that only 13 per cent of the votes have been counted till now. The party further said that EC is deliberately indulging in slow counting, adding that there are 70-100 seats for which the data hasn't been released yet. 

 

They also alleged that counting has been halted in many places. While the BJP is leading on 193 seats, the TMC is currently leading on 95 seats. In Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is leading against Suvendu Adhikari at present.

 

In Panihati, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim is leading by a margin of over 15,000 votes after 6 rounds of counting were complete. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is currently leading in 100 seats, whereas the ruling LDF is leading only in 34 seats. 

 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin is trailing behind TVK's V S Babu in DMK stronghold Kolathur. Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni with a margin of 4,103 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

 

AIADMK chief Edappadi Palanisami and DMK's O Pannerselvam are leading from Edappadi and Bodinayakkanur, respectively. 

 

DO READ | Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faring

 

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading from the Dharmadam assembly seat at present with a margin of 2,792 votes. 

 

DO CHECKOUT | Kerala Election Results 2026: Dharmadam, Nemom, Palakkad - key battlegrounds this election

 

DON'T MISS | West Bengal assembly election 2026: Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, other key candidates to watch

 

The outcomes will determine the next governments in the 4 states and one union territory, with implications for national political equations ahead of future elections. Stay with us for the latest election result 2026 live updates, including early leads, winning margins, seat-by-seat tallies, and party-wise counts as they come in from the Election Commission of India.

 

MUST READ | Assam Election Results 2026: Key candidates you need to watch out for

 

DO CHECKOUT | What is Polymarket, and why is it trending more than Phalodi Satta Bazaar ahead of Assembly election results?

 

Assembly Election Results 2026: Catch the latest updates on BusinessToday.in

109
May 4, 2026 8:50 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari takes 563-vote lead over Mamata

Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading in the Bhabanipur assembly segment by 563 votes. After 16 rounds of voting in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, a razor thin margin has emerged between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. 

May 4, 2026 8:48 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP looted more than 100 seats

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP has looted more than 100 seats. “The Election Commission is the BJP’s commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back,” she said.

May 4, 2026 7:49 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: PM Modi recalls Rabindranath Tagore's 'where the mind is without fear'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after BJP forms the government, the first cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be flagged and there will be strict action against infiltrators. Recalling nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, PM Modi said the BJP government will turn into a land 'where the mind is without fear.'

May 4, 2026 7:48 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: PM appeals to all parties to reject post-poll violence

Calling to leaders of all political parties to reject all forms of violence PM Modi gave a call of 'badla nehi, badlao chahiye'. Generations have waited for this new morning free of fear and violence in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters.

Advertisement
May 4, 2026 7:28 PM IST

Assembly Elections Results LIVE | 'This day is historic, unprecedented': PM Modi at BJP headquarters

This day marks a historic and unprecedented moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, sharing in their collective celebration after a sweeping electoral victory. Calling it a defining milestone, Modi credited BJP karyakartas for scripting history with what he described as a thumping mandate in Delhi.

He said the scale of the win reflects the trust and aspirations of the people, and emphasized that this moment signals more than just an electoral triumph. “This is the beginning of the nation’s bright future,” he asserted, underlining the significance of the result for the country’s direction ahead.

 

May 4, 2026 7:25 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: West Bengal Chief Secretary orders safeguarding of all official files

In West Bengal, the Chief Secretary has issued a directive to all department secretaries and heads of offices, instructing them to ensure that no important papers or files are removed, damaged, or taken out of government offices.

May 4, 2026 7:20 PM IST

Assembly Elections Results 2026 LIVE: 'Historic moment for us': BJP National President Nitin Nabin

BJP National President Nitin Nabin says, "...This is an historic moment for us...The party has recieved a historic mandate in four states and one UT. I thank the public for bestowing their trust on the BJP". INDI alliance will crumble like a House of Cards after BJP's thumping victory, Nabin said in BJP headquarters in Delhi.

May 4, 2026 6:23 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result news: Chiranjeevi, Suriya congratulate Vijay on poll blockbuster

 

May 4, 2026 6:21 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: 'BJP's politics of good governance triumphed,' says PM Modi

 

Advertisement
May 4, 2026 6:20 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result latest: Mahesh Babu congratulates Vijay on blockbuster debut

 

May 4, 2026 6:19 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: 'People have taught a lesson to infiltrators, their sympathisers,' says Amit Shah

 

May 4, 2026 5:53 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result latest: Who's leading in Trichy East, Perambur?

In Perambur, Thalapathy Vijay is leading with a margin of 38,927 votes and has secured a total of 88,744 votes so far. In Perambur as well, Vijay is leading with a margin of 20,808 votes and has bagged a total of 65,321 votes. 

May 4, 2026 5:38 PM IST

West Bengal election result LIVE: BJP crosses 200, TMC below 100

West Bengal election result LIVE: BJP crosses 200, TMC below 100

May 4, 2026 5:21 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: TVK's VS Babu arrives to collect his winning certificate

 

Advertisement
May 4, 2026 5:10 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result update: MK Stalin loses Kolathur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost from Kolathur, which was a stronghold of the DMK since 2011. TVK's VS Babu has won big from the seat. 

May 4, 2026 5:07 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result latest: TVK dedicates win to Karur stampede victims

"We dedicate this historic victory to the families of the 41 people we lost in Karur. This victory of our leader Vijay, and of our candidates, is because women saw him as their son, their brother, their family—an emotional, trustworthy leader. They saw all our candidates as part of their own families. That is why today Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has achieved a massive victory," TVK's Aadhava Arjuna said.

May 4, 2026 5:06 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: EPS wins by a humongous margin

Edappadi K Palanisami won from the Edappadi assembly constituency by a huge margin. 

May 4, 2026 4:57 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result news: Hectic parleys in Congress

The Congress has sent a report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urging an alliance with the Vijay-led TVK, India Today reported, citing sources. 

May 4, 2026 4:36 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result update: 'It was a hard-fought battle on the ground,' says K Annamalai

 

Advertisement
May 4, 2026 4:27 PM IST

Tamil Nadu election result news: Sivakarthikeyan congratulates Vijay

 