What is Glock 47X? The pistol suspected in killing of Suvendu's PA Chandranath

The West Bengal Police are investigating whether assailants used Glock 47X pistols in the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath. The police are also examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to trace the attackers.

Rath, 42, was shot dead by bike-borne attackers in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. Police are probing whether contract killers were involved in the murder, which took place barely 48 hours after the Assembly election results were declared.

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Rath was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata when the incident occurred. News agency PTI reported that the vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

Police suspect use of Glock 47X pistols

At least six to ten rounds may have been fired during the attack, a police official said. The police suspect the use of sophisticated firearms during the attack. According to preliminary forensic inputs, the assailants might have used Glock 47X pistols, the officer said.

"A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved," a senior West Bengal Police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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According to preliminary findings, four motorcycles intercepted Rath's vehicle near Doharia between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha at around 10.30 pm before multiple rounds were fired from close range. Investigators said six to ten rounds may have been fired during the attack. The assailants reportedly wore helmets and used motorcycles without number plates.

What is the Glock 47X?

The Glock 47X MOS is a full-size 9 mm semi-automatic pistol manufactured by Austria-based Glock GmbH.

According to Top Pack Defence, the firearm comes with a threaded 4.99-inch Cerakote-finished barrel, an optics-ready slide, suppressor-height sights and three 17-round magazines. The pistol uses 9x19 mm ammunition and is compatible with Glock Gen 4 and Gen 5 double-stack magazines above 17-round capacity.

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Glock firearms are widely known for modularity and reliability and are commonly associated with tactical and law-enforcement use.

Suspicious vehicle seized

Reports say the assailants intercepted Rath's vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range. "A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake," DGP Siddhinath Gupta told reporters at the spot.

"We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear," the state DGP added.

