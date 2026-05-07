CarTrade Tech Q4 results: Stock jumps 17%; check earnings summary

CarTrade Tech share price: Shares of CarTrade Tech Ltd surged in Thursday’s trade, jumping nearly 17 per cent to touch a day's high of Rs 2,120 per share, following the announcement of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Q4 performance & share price

At 12:35 pm, the stock was trading 10.68 per cent higher at Rs 1,998.15 apiece on the BSE. The company reported a 54 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit attributable to equity holders to Rs 64.60 crore for the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 41.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations also saw a uptick, rising nearly 20 per cent to Rs 203.14 crore from Rs 169.51 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company's investor presentation, Q4 EBITDA jumped 55 per cent to Rs 71.64 crore. The consumer group witnessed a 30 per cent annual revenue growth along with a massive 96 per cent jump in EBITDA, it noted.



EBITDA for the quarter rose 55 per cent to Rs 71.64 crore, compared to Rs 46.16 crore last year. Consequently, EBITDA margins expanded significantly to 35 per cent from 27 per cent in the previous year, while the adjusted EBITDA margin came in at a soaring 42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the remarketing and OLX India segments also registered strong double-digit growth, with OLX India's full-year profit after tax jumped 77 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

“FY26 has been a landmark year for CarTrade Tech, with the Company delivering its highest-ever revenues, profits and margins, driven by strong execution and operating leverage across all our businesses,” said Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder, CarTrade

Tech.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on building AI-led products and future-ready technology platforms that enhance customer experience, improve efficiencies and further strengthen our market leadership across the mobility and classifieds ecosystem,” Sanghi said.