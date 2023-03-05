'After 2 attempts I gave up': Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar describes her struggle with IVF and injections

Infertility issues can be very challenging for women. Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has suffered many challenges in life but her struggles with conceiving her second child via in-vitro fertilization (IVF) were the worst of all.

In one of the episodes of Shark Tank, Thapar revealed her infertility issues during a pitch made by entrepreneurs Chandan Prasad, Vikram Rajput, and Sohan Sahu about their home kit for IUI (Intrauterine insemination), a type of artificial insemination.

Thapar said at the age of 28, she became a mother through natural delivery. However, after 3-4 years, she had to deal with infertility issues while trying for her second child.

She then chose to take the IVF route two times, which further resulted in taking 25 injections, causing her 'emotional and physical pain'.

"In my case when I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in 2 months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy after that, for 3 to 4 years I tried and I couldn't conceive. I have gone through 2 infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through," she said.

Thapar revealed that she was not happy with the idea of just having 1 child as she wanted another one too. A few months later, she delivered her second child naturally but it took time to heal from that trauma.

"I already have kids but imagine the parents who don't have kids. After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally but the memory stayed with me, and for 10 years I couldn't talk about it publicly. It was very tough for me to share it with anyone," she added.

The other judges on the show applauded Namita's decision to speak about her experiences with IVF. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurs told how they started their businesses and demonstrated their goods.

