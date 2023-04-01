Ashneer Grover apologises for delayed CrickPe launch as IPL begins

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has apologised for delayed CrickPe launch following the sudden demise of his father earlier this week. The entrepreneur on Friday tweeted about his new venture and apologised to fans for failing to go live with the launch of the new season of the Indian Premier League.

Grover’s new fantasy cricket app, CrickPe, is a ‘fantasy game paying cricketers for performance’. Grover assured cricket enthusiasts that his CrickPe will be running glitch-free from Monday, even though it will miss out on the opening weekend of the tournament.

Sorry. In this week leading to CrickPe app launch I lost my dad. Tough decision was to abort launch or go ahead with IPL nevertheless. I promise the app will be without glitches by Monday. I failed - not making any excuses.@crickpe_app — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 31, 2023

On March 29, Grover announced that his father, Ashok Grover, died at the age of 69.

The Crickpe app is part of the ‘Third Unicorn’, which Grover announced last year on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Grover started working on CrickPe in 2022 along with wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Aseem Ghavri who are also the co-founders of the company.

The app description on Google Play read: “Crickpe is the only fantasy game, which will reward a percentage of every game pot to real cricketers, based on their actual performance in the match, in proportion to their fantasy points earned.”

Earlier, Grover claimed that CrickPe will be the biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL.

“CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance ! Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!," the former Shark Tank India judge tweeted.

Grover’s latest app in the fantasy league platform will take on players like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Games24x7's My11Circle.

Earlier, CrickPe unveiled two ads, and in both of them, Grover was featured.

CrickPe users will need to create a team of 11 players (players from different IPL teams) and select a captain and vice-captains. The captain will get 2X points if he plays well in the actual match. The vice-captain will get 1.5X points. The app notes, "You earn points as per your team's real-life performance. Score maximum points on the leaderboard to win big prizes."

The CrickPe app does not only cover IPL, but other leagues, such as Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023. So far, the company is only planning to cover cricket events.

