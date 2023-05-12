Ashneer Grover-backed start-up earKart raises Pre-Series A funding

earKart, a healthcare technology company that focuses on providing smart diagnosis and remote management of hearing aids, has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-Series A funding led by Agility Ventures.

The round also saw participation from other investors, including Blume Ventures. With this latest round of funding, earKart has raised a total of ₹7.6 crore so far.

Incidentally, the start-up, which intends to use the funds for building its technology infrastructure and expand its team among other things, counts Ashneer Grover as its first lead angel investor.

Founded in 2021 by Rohit Misra and Priyadarshi Jha, earKart aims to cater to the patient population suffering from hearing loss, which is estimated to be around 98.5 million people in India, of which over 60 per cent do not have access to audiological services, making it difficult for them to get the necessary help they need.

The Noida-based start-up aims to bridge this gap by providing access to the latest technology hearing aids at an economical price.

The company's smart diagnosis and remote management of hearing aids ensure that patients have access to the latest technology and services from the comfort of their homes.

The start-up platform allows all hearing aid dispensers and patients to have access to all varieties of products from global manufacturers with guaranteed transparency, fairness on price, and quality.

earKART has India’s largest all-brand hearing clinic network of more than 1,250 clinics and more than 100k hearing aids were supplied in the last fiscal. Later this month, it intends to launch its low-price feature-rich hearing aids.

It has also started manufacturing economy model hearing aids in India and is all set to use its technology model of remote-audiometry and remote-hearing aid programming through 1,500 ENT doctors.

"We are excited to have Agility Ventures and other investors on board with us. Their support will help us expand our reach and make our services available to more patients who need them. We aim to use the funding to build our technology infrastructure and expand our team to serve our growing customer base," said Misra.

"The audiology market has been experiencing consistent growth of 7-8 per cent per year, and with earKart's innovative model, we believe that we can bring an additional growth of 5-7 per cent within just three years," said Dhianu Das, co-founder of Agility Ventures.