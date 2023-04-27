Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s conscious kids’ clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma is on an expansion spree

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s conscious kids’ clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, which she launched in 2020 is on an expansion spree. In the last six months, the brand has launched four new categories including maternity wear, nursing wear, a range for teens (targeting 11-17-year-olds) and infant wear (0-2-year-olds).

“The idea of Ed-a-Mamma has always been to create this world of Ed-a-Mamma where mothers and kids can shop. So now we have products starting from maternity all the way to age 17,” said Iffat Jivan, COO, Ed-a-Mamma.

Going forward, the brand is planning to move beyond apparel. Plans are on to launch a series of story books about a young girl’s adventures. “This has been on the cards for a while but got delayed because of the pandemic. The books will be followed by an animated series. We are also looking at expanding into other categories like accessories and essentials for infants and even safe toys,” said Jivan.

The brand is also looking at expanding internationally. It will soon launch in the Middle East and the GCC countries. “We will also be available on Amazon in the US,” says Jivan. It is also looking at expanding its offline model in tier-2 and tier-3 cities through different distribution models. “By the end of the year we hope to have our own experience centres. The idea is not to just sell products but give children a different experience,” added Jivan.

Kidswear adds the most to the company’s topline. “Kidswear will be our chief revenue spinner because the kidswear market is reaching significant proportions. In the next year we expect the infants’ category to contribute at least 20-25 per cent to our topline,” said Jivan adding that maternity is a small segment since the market itself is very nascent. “By the end of the year it will add 5-7 per cent to the topline.”

Jivan said the company, which is completely bootstrapped by Bhatt, is clocking a growth of 300 per cent year-on-year.

