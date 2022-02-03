Disruptors Capital gets SEBI nod to launch Rs 120 crore VC fund

Early-stage venture capital fund Disruptors Capital said that it has received a nod from the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its Rs 120 crore early-stage venture capital fund. The fund approved by the SEBI as Category-I Alternate Investment Fund(AIF) will invest in tech start-ups across India, South-East Asia and the Bay Area in the US.

Disruptors Capital has been founded by 30-year-old Raj Snehil Juneja who has worked with 500 start-ups on the buy-side and is also spearheading fundraising and M&A transactions with Khetal Advisors, on the sell-side.

“During the course of my work, I noticed that the founders were struggling to raise institutional rounds due to structural gaps and lack of guidance during early stages of building their ventures,” said Juneja. Disruptors Capital aims to bridge this gap for founders by supplementing capital with strategic guidance needed, in the early stages of breaking ground.\

The three key areas where they support their portfolio include business development, fundraising and positioning for attracting talent. Krishna Kumar, CEO, Simplilearn, who has been roped as a fund partner said, "Early-stage entrepreneurs not only need access to capital, but also a lot of help in refining their business model, product thinking and go-to-market strategies. This is where I see Disruptors Cap makes a lot of difference. I have known the team for many years and I see them genuinely invested in making their portfolio entrepreneurs succeed.”

“There is no dearth of young, smart, and driven talent in this country. However, very often for young founders, the missing piece is business intuition -- which is a function of years of experience in running businesses and an ability to think beyond first-order consequences.” Juneja said.

The fund’s limited partnership(LP) pool is composed almost exclusively of entrepreneurs-turned-investors. Other participating LPs include senior corporate executives from MNCs with specific technical skills including corporate development, fintech, AI etc.

Sectoral focus and investments so far

The VC firm's typical ticket size is Rs 50 lakh- Rs 3 crore, and is focused on the seed or pre-Series A level. It invests in start-ups at early revenue stages or predictable revenue stages. Their portfolio comprises of companies like Purple Tutor, Playto Labs, Or Communications, (Lincode.ai). Juneja said the fund likes businesses that build in India, but serve a global audience. Of the investments it has made have so far, the annual revenue run of the companies varies between $600,000 -$2 million, with 70 per cent of the revenues for all businesses coming from outside India.