Fittr raises $11.5 mn in series A funding round led by Dream Capital, Elysian Park Ventures

Pune-based health and fitness community platform Fittr has raised $ 11.5 million in Series A funding round. This funding round was led by Dream Capital, corporate venture capital and M&A arm of Dream Sports and the private investment arm of the LA Dodgers ownership group Elysian Park Ventures. Sequoia Capital’s India Surge, which is an existing investor, also participated in this funding. Ambit was the exclusive financial advisor to Fittr for this funding round.

Capital raised will be utilised to speed up Fittr’s growth and expansion into international markets like North America, Singapore and the UK while continuing to make the Indian population aware about health and fitness.

“Fittr has always been committed to democratising fitness and raising awareness around physical, mental and emotional well-being. The investment will assist us to make strategic headways in achieving this goal,” said CEO and Founder of Fittr Jitendra Chouksey.

Fittr will continue its extensive efforts to provide better experience to its consumers through the community-first approach. According to Elysian Park Ventures Managing Partner Nikhil Bahel, demand for digital fitness training will only continue to grow due to the drastic changes in the fitness market.

“The fitness market has changed dramatically over the last year, and we believe the demand for digital fitness training will only continue to grow. Fittr’s community-based model is well positioned for success, and we believe it has the ability to become a dominant global fitness and health brand,” Bahel said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: HealthifyMe announces ESOP, equity buyback program worth Rs 90 cr

Also read: Zoho invests $5 mn in medical devices startup, eyes larger play in Indian healthcare