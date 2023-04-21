Former Flipkart exec’s e-commerce start-up ties up with 50+ brands for email-based shopping rewards

Flash, founded by Flipkart's ex-SVP Ranjith Boyanapalli, has rolled out unique email ids and related perks and rewards for ‘power shoppers’ (higher frequency customers) online. The platform has partnered with 50+ online brands across categories Myntra, PharmEasy, MyGlamm, ixigo, Sleepy Owl, boAt, Noise, Levi’s, HealthifyMe, Bombay Shaving Company, WOW Skin Science Furlenco, Clovia, among others, to enable shopping benefits, free samples, free shipping, etc. to users who shop using their unique Flash ids (you@flash.co).

For these brands, Flash could potentially enhance their customer lifetime value and RoI with better retention rates from its cohort of power shoppers. For consumers, meanwhile, Flash aims to solve email spamming from e-commerce and D2C brands, as well as improve order tracking, rewards, discounts, and post-order experiences.

“Our shopping identity solves for insights, tracking, clutter and rewards through the form of an email id. The product is designed towards making an regular inbox invisible and helping users to see only their purchases and related information in the form of smart widgets,” Ranjith Boyanapalli, Founder & CEO, Flash, explained.

He added, “With Flash Perks, we aim to provide a seamless and personalized experience for our customers, where they can earn extra cashback and unlock exclusive benefits effortlessly. Our partnerships with top brands further enhance the value we provide to our customers.”

Flash is primarily targeting India’s top 25 million ‘power shoppers’, who account for almost 70 per cent of the country’s e-commerce revenues. The total addressable market (TAM) of power shoppers is poised to grow to 65 million by 2030. Through its platform, it looks to grant users more privacy and end-to-end control of their online shopping experience.

Back in November 2022, Flash had raised $5.8 million in a seed round led by Global Founders Capital, White Venture Capital, Zinal Growth, Soma Capital, Emphasis Ventures, Peer Capital, along with prominent angel investors such as Binny Bansal (Flipkart founder and former CEO), Kunal Shah (CRED Founder), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan Co-founder), among others. Earlier this year, Flash also launched its app across stores.