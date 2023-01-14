From milk to Ganga Jal: Zepto delivered over 120 orders per minute in 2022

Grocery delivery app Zepto has released stats for 2022 according to which it delivered over 120 orders per minute for indulgences like chips, ice creams, and soft drinks dispatched per minute, to hundreds of healthy orders for juices, salads, and organic food. The 10-minute delivery service firm, in the report, claimed that its delivery executives travelled 88,398,668 km in 2022.

Zepto, in its recap report, stated that in 2022 the highest value of a particular order was from Noida at over Rs 23,000. The report stated that a user from Mumbai placed as many as 1,988 orders last year and cumulatively spent close to Rs 9 lakh. A user in Kolkata placed 46 total orders in a day on Zepto.

Not only grocery items, but customers also searched for items like cow-dung cakes, anti-hangover shots, Ganga Jal, hoola hoops and more. Zepto said that it sold 4 tons of meat items every day.

Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO, Zepto, called 2022 a thrilling year for Zepto. "We are proud to have delivered every customer promise with excellence- be it consistency in delivery times, product and tech experience, the quality of our assortment, and introducing new categories and products that excite and cater to every big or small customer need," Palicha said.

Amritansu Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer, Zepto said, "Our customers are paramount to the success of our business, and to have won their trust in our service is immensely encouraging and rewarding. We’re leaning into our customers’ needs and adding to our capacities accordingly. We’re also focusing on making their entire experience – right from placing orders to receiving the deliveries – as seamless as possible. It is humbling to see so many Indian customers make the best use of Zepto’s offerings through orders for all their needs – no matter how distinct."

As per the company, Zepto also offers free deliveries for orders over Rs 149 which prompted many Indians to shop for groceries and other food items in bulk.

