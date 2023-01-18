GetVantage, IPV join hands to invest Rs 200 crore in 500+ start-ups

GetVantage, a leading revenue-based financing (RBF) venture, and early-stage investing platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) have partnered to invest Rs 200 crore into various start-ups this year amidst a funding winter.

The partnership gives a combined portfolio of around 1,500 digital businesses and start-ups access to equity and revenue-based financing growth capital to take their start-up journey ahead.

Both, GetVantage and IPV are sector-agnostic financing platforms and have a founders-first approach when it comes to funding early-stage start-ups and businesses.

The partnership would have access to each other’s portfolio base and would invest in both new businesses and existing start-ups in the form of equity as well as revenue-based growth capital, depending on the business requirements.

Together, GetVantage and IPV have provided funding and equity respectively to over 500 businesses so far.

Through this partnership, IPV brands will have access to revenue-based financing from GetVantage, whose portfolio brands, in turn, can reach out to IPV for equity capital, making the entire funding process seamless.

“The rationale behind this partnership was to ensure that businesses get easy and faster access to funds amidst a funding winter and a possible global downturn. This fund allocation has been done to help businesses scale when other alternative forms of financing seem difficult to get hold of,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO, GetVantage

Incidentally, GetVantage and Inflection Point Ventures share a bunch of brands under their portfolio across SaaS, CleanTech, EV and Health-focused D2C brands amongst others. The list includes names like BluSmart, Buyofuel, Almo, Macmerise and The Healthy Company.

Other brands that have received investments from both financing platforms are Pumpumpum, Truly Madly, and Mobigarage among others.

“This partnership is symbiotic and immensely beneficial to founders in the current macroeconomic and funding environment. Leveraging this partnership, many founders can set the business on the path of faster growth and unlocking value faster,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in late 2019, GetVantage has funded over 450 businesses so far. Meanwhile, Inflection Point Ventures, set up in 2018, has over 7,000 investors on its platform who have invested in around 150 start-ups so far.

Also read: Davos 2023: Stars aligned in favour of India, says Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran

Also read: Davos 2023: Global recession most likely in 2023, say economists at World Economic Forum