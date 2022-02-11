Our employee base has grown month-on-month: BharatPe

BharatPe said on Friday that the ongoing controversy involving its co-founder and managing partner, Ashneer Grover has not impacted the company’s workforce morale or its attrition levels. The fintech firm said that it continues to be an attractive destination for career growth.

“Our attrition levels are below industry standards and any reports or rumours around increasing attrition rates in recent weeks are baseless and untrue. The company continues to induct new talent. Our employee base has continued to grow month on month over the past two months. BharatPe strongly objects to unsubstantiated rumours being used to spread misinformation about the company,” the company said.

Notably, the fintech unicorn had announced rolling out BMW bikes as bonuses for employees last year to retain top talent across high in demand categories like product management. Grover, who was the company CEO at that time, had announced in a LinkedIn post, “"It's real. It's here. It's waiting for you. The first set of BMW Bikes are rolling off to our new joiners in the Tech team. We are happy to announce that we have now extended the Bike & Gadget package for Product Managers."

The company's lucrative offers for the new joinees included nike package– BMW G310R, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The gadget package include - Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

BharatPe, CEO, Suhail Sameer has also written to the fintech company’s employees stating that there are some “serious allegations” and that the company is expecting to receive the interim review report from the auditors in a couple of weeks. Sameer assured employees that none of the allegations will have any bearing on the medium to long term health of the business and that the summary of findings will be shared with the employees.

The top executives at BharatPe confirmed to the Business Today that a letter has gone out from the CEO to the employees amidst a raging legal tussle between the BharatPe’s co-founder and Managing Director, Ashneer Grover and the company management. Grover has gone on a voluntary leave till April 1 and is reportedly seeking to sell his nearly 10% stake in the fintech unicorn.