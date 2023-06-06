Sequoia Capital splits into three VC firms; India & Southeast Asia fund rebranded as Peak XV Partners  

Sequoia India & Southeast Asia, the regional division of the renowned 51-year-old venture capital firm, has been rebranded and will now be known as Peak XV Partners. The decision comes as Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China, and Sequoia India & Southeast Asia decided to operate as independent entities, each with a distinct brand identity.

Sequoia India & Southeast Asia manages a whopping $9.2 billion across 13 funds. Its India portfolio includes Zomato, Ola, Oyo Rooms, BYJU’s, and Freshworks.

Peak XV was the original name given to Mount Everest. “It’s a new beginning for us as Peak XV Partners, but unlike most beginnings, this is an opportunity for us to build on top of the foundation laid over the last 17 years. Our firm will continue to be managed by the present leadership team and will continue to invest from the most recently raised set of funds focused on India and Southeast Asia,” Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Peak XV Partners, said.

Last June, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia announced the close of $2.85 billion that included a $2-billion early-stage, venture and growth fund for India and an $850-million dedicated fund for Southeast Asia.

The decision to segregate the VC funds coincides with the increasing geopolitical tension between China and the United States. In the India and Southeast Asia region, the creation of Peak XV Partners follows a series of governance-related issues that emerged in several portfolio companies, including BharatPe, Zilingo, and GoMechanic, this past year.

The company, however, said the diverging strategies of its portfolios coupled with the scale and market leadership across different geographies has started to result in brand confusion and portfolio conflict, which resulted in the decision to establish fully independent partnerships with distinct brands.

“We are seeing companies emerge from every region with global ambitions. The flexibility that comes with the new structure will open up an unbounded global opportunity and help create more value for our founders and LPs,” Singh said.

Over 17 years, Sequoia India & Southeast Asia has raised 13 funds and invested in over 400 start-ups. With 19 IPOs and several mergers and acquisitions under its belt, the firm has realised exits totalling $4.5 billion thus far. Its investment team is spearheaded by 11 Managing Directors with an average tenure of over 12 years.

As Peak XV Partners, the firm will continue its investments across stages (seed, venture, growth) and sectors such as SaaS, AI, developer tools, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, climate tech, fintech, healthtech, and consumer-focused enterprises.

Also Read: 'Will community watching be replaced by a roomful of zombies?': Anand Mahindra's dire prognosis of Apple Vision Pro