Uber forays into the EV space; launches 'Uber Green'

Global ride hailing platform Uber on Wednesday announced that it is foraying into the electric vehicles (EV) space. The company revealed that its latest offering 'Uber Green' will help users book EV cabs across three cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru starting from June.

The company will be deploying 25,000 four-wheeler vehicles and 10,000 two-wheeler vehicles for this initiative.

To implement this, the US-based firm has entered into a slew of partnerships with different companies in areas such as EV financing, providing EV charging infrastructure, and more. Uber has partnered with Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Private Limited and Moove for deploying its four-wheeler fleet. It has also partnered with Gurugram-based Zypp Electric for its two-wheeler fleet. The NASDAQ-listed company has tied up with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy and SIDBI for EV charging infrastructure and financing, respectively.

Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations at Uber said India is an important country for the global company. He said, “India’s huge scale and electrification momentum makes the country a priority for Uber as we seek to meet our commitment to electrify every ride on our platform by 2040. Today, we are taking a major step toward that goal with the launch of Uber Green.”

He also said that this is the company’s way to combat climate change and pollution through sustainable mobility.

Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said going all-electric is a challenge and the economic burden of making the transition to EVs should not fall on drivers.



"With these industry leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India's ride-sharing industry," he added.



Uber has committed to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040.



The company has more than tripled the number of electric vehicles on the platform and connected 31 million unique riders with a ride in an electric vehicle in 2022.



(With inputs added from the PTI)

