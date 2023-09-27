A platform for Indian gig workers to find work globally

PoddL, a cloud-based freelance business management start-up, has launched a platform for freelancers and remote workers in India to find work globally and get paid seamlessly.

Bengaluru-based PoddL is a mobile-first chat-based platform with built-in tools for finding work across the globe, communicating, handling workflows and a simpler, faster, affordable way to accept international payments.

Interestingly, one of the key features of the PoddL platform is that it facilitates global payments effortlessly.

With a dedicated USD Collections account, freelancers can accept payments from US-based clients for whom it becomes easier to use their local payment rails, such as ACH and FedWire.

Further, PoddL offers secure and affordable card payment options from within the chat interface while supporting over 135 currencies.

This assumes significance as India’s freelance economy is growing at a CAGR of 29 per cent making it one of the fastest growing workforce segments in the country.

The platform provides respite from app-hopping, payment headaches, and hefty fees as it can be accessed through both iOS and Android, as well as through a web app.

Industry estimates show that more than 75 per cent of businesses worldwide have embraced the freelance workforce creating a global demand for talent.

More importantly, freelancers in India have lapped up this opportunity and turned the country into one of the fastest growing hubs for freelancers even as the current digital infrastructure does not make it easy for freelancers to thrive with global clients and marketplaces.

“At PoddL, we are using technology to address a major pain point in the freelance economy," said Kushal Prakash, founder and CEO, PoddL.

"Freelancers and clients alike are forced to juggle between communications and project management apps to effectively work in remote set ups. The problem is compounded if freelancers are working with clients outside India were figuring out the best & affordable mode of getting paid causes a lot of friction," he added.

The start-up aims to onboard around one lakh global companies and businesses to hire directly from the PoddL platform.

