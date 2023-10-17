E-commerce platform Dukaan introduces service fee, receives backlash on X; founder responds

Dukaan, a popular DIY e-commerce platform that empowers merchants to establish their online stores, recently encountered a wave of criticism on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The outcry ensued after the platform introduced a service fee, prompting users to question the brand's commitment to affordability.

The controversy unfolded when a user took to X to highlight the service charges imposed by Dukaan for utilizing the platform. This user's post set off a fervent debate among internet users, who expressed their concerns regarding the newly instituted service fees.

The user shared a screenshot, illustrating that Dukaan had not previously levied service fees but had initiated this practice on October 10, 2023. In the tweet, the user remarked, "Dukaan has started charging a service fee per order. This fee wasn't there before and has been levied from 10th October 2023. This effectively makes Dukaan expensive now. Their initial promise of a low-cost e-commerce platform is vanishing away."

So @mydukaanapp has started charging a service fee per order. This fee wasn't there before and has been levied from 10th October 2023. This effectively makes Dukaan expensive now. Their initial promise of a low-cost ecom platform is vanishing away. pic.twitter.com/j6rVcwVC9N — Harsh Punjabi (@technolobeYT) October 16, 2023

The tweet rapidly gained traction on the internet, prompting several users to share their thoughts and experiences regarding the matter. One user expressed their frustration, stating, "They are also charging 4 Rs per cancellation even if you cancel it after 10 seconds or even if you don't accept the order and someone cancels it. For every flow testing you need to pay them, which is really bad."

They are also charging 4 Rs per cancellation even if you cancel it after 10 seconds or even if you don't accept the order and someone cancels it.



For every flow testing you need to pay them which is really bad. — Arshad (@xByZero) October 17, 2023

Another X user revealed, "Damn! Glad I didn't go with them. Service fees as high as 5 per cent on top of gateway charges."

Damn! Glad I didn't go with them. Services fee as high as 5% on top of gateway charges :o — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) October 16, 2023

Dukaan could not resist responding to these comments, quipping, "Well. No wonder why you don't have to worry about your transaction fees :) 'Cannot set properties of undefined (setting 'cart')." They also shared a screenshot from their website.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is Dukaan's great "AI" customer service trying to be cheap wendy's 😂😂

No wonder they need to cut costs everywhere, all their customers probably already left. https://t.co/DsqfLNrD4n — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) October 16, 2023

In a tongue-in-cheek retort, the user responded, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is Dukaan's great 'AI' customer service trying to be a budget-friendly Wendy's. No wonder they need to cut costs everywhere, all their customers probably already left."

Surprisingly, Suumit Shah, the founder of Dukaan, also entered the conversation with a sarcastic touch. He shared a new logo that humorously states, "something went wrong," and added the caption, "Here's a new logo for you - OF COURSE designed by AI."

Here's new logo for you - OF COURSE designed by AI ;) pic.twitter.com/AA2BMta3Lo — Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) October 16, 2023

In the midst of this debate, additional users expressed their reservations. One user emphasized, "That's almost a 6% margin blown on each order, including payment gateway fees. Damn, that's too high."

Referencing the brand's initial promise, another user noted, "The initial promise was not low fees but 'zero processing fees.' They are also in violation of @AppSumo deal terms by adding fees to lifetime users."

Yet another user conveyed their disappointment, stating, "I have been using Dukaan for more than a year. I chose Dukaan because they provide such good service at affordable prices. I wanted to go with Shopify, but it's still expensive for me. Now, I'm exploring other options. It's a regrettable step by Dukaan."

I have been using Dukaan more than Year. I choose Dukaan bcoz they Provide such a good service with affordable prices. I wanted go with shopify but it’s still expensive for me. Now i m seeing other options. It’s bad step by Dukaan. — vatsal (@IamTheVatsal) October 17, 2023

Notably, Dukaan had previously faced criticism for laying off 90 per cent of its support staff due to the introduction of an AI chatbot for customer support. The recent introduction of service fees appears to have reignited concerns among its user base.

