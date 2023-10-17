TCS ends work from home, asks employees to stick to dress code; check details here

Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has called employees to start working from the office. In an email sent to employees, the company has asked staff to be mindful of the dress code when returning to office.

An email sent by Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Kakkad reminded employees of the importance of adhering to proper dress code.

The email read, “This is key to creating the right impact with stakeholders globally. The dress code policy gives clear guidance on the right attire while carrying out official responsibilities and duties.” Business Today has seen a copy of the email.

The CHRO noted that several employees joined the company in the past two years and have been working remotely up till now. These employees have to be integrated in the TCS way, he added.

“A large number of our associates have joined us in the last two years and have been working in a virtual or hybrid mode, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are well integrated – working from the office is key to internalise the TCS values and the TCS way,” the email by the CHRO read.

The company’s dress code policy was also highlighted in the mail.

Associates are expected to wear business casuals: tucked-in full-sleeved shirts with trousers for men and business dresses for women. This is the costume from Monday to Thursday. Business formals are a norm for formal events like seminars and summits as well as for client visits. The company allows smart casuals, which include half-sleeved shirts, turtleneck, khakis, chinos, and kurti and salwar (women) etc., only on Fridays.

Business Today has reached out to TCS for a comment on the same. The story will be updated as and when the company responds.

TCS announced last month that some teams have been asked to return to the office due to client demands. CHRO Milind Lakkad told PTI in a post earnings interview that around 70 per cent staff are working from the office.

Lakkad said, “We strongly believe that they need to come to work so that the new workforce gets integrated with the larger workforce of TCS. And that is the only way they will learn and understand and internalise the TCS values and the TCS way. So yes, we are asking people to come all days in a week."

"About 70 percent of our employees have started to come to office at this stage which is a very good thing. Given the large-scale hiring that we did and the kind of attrition that we experienced, we believe that it is advisable to get everybody back to the office at this stage, which is the need of the hour for TCS," he added.

In Q2 FY 24, the company reported 8.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 11,342 crore with Rs 10,431 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.