Hitachi Air Conditioning India signs MoU with DPIIT to set up start-up incubator

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to establish an incubator to support manufacturing-focused start-ups in Gujarat.

The incubator unit will be set up in Hitachi’s premises in Kadi, Gujarat. According to the company, its collaboration with DPIIT highlights its role in fostering innovation in the manufacturing sector, aligning with the Indian government’s vision to support technological advancement and industrial growth. Through this incubator, manufacturing-focussed start-ups would get the much-needed guidance and nurturing required to bring their innovations to life.

The two sides stated that the incubator is designed to provide a robust platform for start-ups focussed on selected manufacturing sectors, fostering technological advancements, sustainability, and energy efficiency. The MoU was formalised under the leadership of Sumeet Jarangal, Director, DPIIT and Sanjay Sudhakaran, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India’s managing director in India.

This incubator will not only provide start-ups exposure to world-class R&D, prototyping, and testing processes, but also aims to support them in developing prototypes and commercialising the product.

The incubator will provide mentorship and guidance to the manufacturing start-ups on various critical aspects such as concept-to-prototype development, project viability assessment, and go-to market strategies. Hitachi will also support the selected start-ups in managing potential funding needs along with other necessary services such as legal and IP filing to enable commercialisation of innovative products.

Sudhakaran said that Hitachi has invested heavily in India to establish world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities. He emphasised that the manufacturing facility at Kadi, Gujarat, which is one of the largest air conditioner manufacturing facilities in India and the Global Development Center are committed to bringing innovative, premium and feature-rich air conditioning solutions to Indian customers.