​StartUp Sphere 2024 highlights ICAI’s impact on India’s economic growth, innovation; launches start-up and MSME yatra

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) inaugurated StartUp Sphere 2024 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO) in Bengaluru on June 27. The event aimed to bring together start-ups, unicorns, influential partners, influencers, founders, investors, and leaders to discuss various facets of the start-up ecosystem.

Supported by Startup India, Startup Karnataka, MeitY Startup Hub, STPI, and I-Hub, StartUp Sphere offered a platform for start-ups to network with peers, industry experts, and potential investors while exploring the latest trends and innovations. The event was inaugurated by CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, Vice President, ICAI; CA Aniket Sunil Talati, Immediate Past President, ICAI; and CA Debashis Mitra, Past President, ICAI; Dheeraj Kumar Khandelwal, Chairman, Committee on MSME & Startup; CA (Dr) Raj Chawla, Vice Chairman, Committee on MSME & Startup; and Vijay Kumar Jhalani, government nominee.

During the event, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President of ICAI, stated, “ICAI’s pivotal role in nurturing India’s start-up ecosystem and MSMEs through StartUp Sphere 2024 underscores our commitment to driving transformative impact across India’s economic landscape. Start-ups are the heartbeat of our modern economy. They bring to life new ideas, disrupt traditional markets, and provide solutions to some of the most pressing challenges we face today. Their contribution to the economy is monumental. Our initiatives are designed to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. We provide mentorship, facilitate access to capital, and offer training programmes to equip startups with the necessary skills and knowledge.”

Addressing the session, Nanda said, “ICAI has been instrumental in shaping India’s financial landscape since its inception, fostering growth and success across sectors. The theme of StartUp Sphere 2024, ‘Startup Synergies: Collaborate, Create, Conquer’, underscores the essence of collaboration and innovation essential for entrepreneurial triumph. With our legacy of setting global standards and equipping start-ups with cutting-edge tools, ICAI continues to champion professional excellence and contribute to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Promoting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the ICAI MSME and Startup Yatra were also inaugurated. The Yatra bus will travel to 100 cities in 100 days, showcasing the diverse endeavours of the MSME and start-up ecosystems. With a dedicated focus on the ‘Financial and Tax Literacy Drive', the Yatra aims to enhance financial and tax literacy and build capacity among MSMEs and start-ups.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Khandelwal, on the MSME and Startup Committee, stated, “StartUp Sphere 2024 highlights the indispensable contribution of CAs in crucial tasks such as tax compliance, valuation, IPO journeys, and audits, essential for the success of startups, including unicorns. The participation of over 100 startups, more than 60 pitching sessions to investors, and over 70 angel investors, along with more than 15 unicorns, underscores the profound impact CAs have on shaping our nation's entrepreneurial landscape.

The event included a campus placement programme with 15 companies offering 300 vacancies, creating substantial opportunities for young CAs. StartUp Sphere 2024 highlights the crucial role of CAs in promoting India's entrepreneurial spirit and driving economic growth through innovation and strategic partnerships.