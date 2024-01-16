WondrLab acquires Polish agency WebTalk, sets up European hub

Wondrlab Network, an Indian platform-first digital network, has announced that it has acquired WebTalk, a Polish digital marketing agency. This move marks Wondrlab's fifth acquisition and represents its first foray into international markets since its inception in 2020.

In conjunction with this acquisition, Wondrlab has launched a European Hub in Poland, further solidifying its commitment to offering holistic solutions and global brand offshoring. The European hub will provide clients with immediate access to services across key pillars such as digital video, content and community, digital media and data, and digital business transformation.

WebTalk, founded in 2010 and led by Michal Dunin, is a results-driven B2C digital marketing agency that boasts a team of 100 specialists. The agency has a strong client base, serving over 40 clients including prominent names like Kia Motors, BNP Paribas, Heinz, Bosch, Volkswagen, Total, and Siemens in Poland, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and central Asia. Post-acquisition, Michal Dunin will take charge of managing the newly established Wondrlab’s European Hub.

To oversee the European expansion, Wondrlab has appointed Jarek Ziebinski as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Ziebinski brings over three decades of experience in marketing, media, and advertising, having held significant roles at Leo Burnett, including managing the agency's network in Central and Eastern Europe and serving as CEO and chairman of Leo Burnett Asia-Pacific.

Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO of Wondrlab Network, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting the historical significance of an Indian company acquiring a global firm. He emphasized that this acquisition is a crucial milestone in Wondrlab's journey to establish a world-class network with global standards originating from India. Varma also revealed plans for future acquisitions, aiming for 21 more in the next 36-48 months, with a strategic focus on building hubs in India, Poland, the Middle East, and Vietnam.

Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Wondrlab Network, said, “This is our fifth acquisition and in 36-48 months we'll be looking at 21 more acquisitions. Our journey in Europe is just beginning. This is one of the many acquisitions we'll be making in Poland. The way we are thinking about our global network is a function of not just products and services but also by building strategic hubs based out of India, Poland, Middle East, and Vietnam. Warsaw is one of the critical pillars toward building our global organization, and we couldn't have found a better partner in Jarek and Michal to drive our global ambition. The WebTalk team will be deploying a lot of the tech created in India to create magic for clients in Poland, CEE, and across the world.”

Jarek Ziebinski shared his excitement about the dynamic synergy between Poland and India, noting the strategic advantage of immediate access to exceptional talent and technology. He looks forward to contributing to Wondrlab's growth story and transformative journey in the digital marketing landscape.

Michal Dunin expressed his anticipation for WebTalk's new chapter as part of Wondrlab, emphasizing the benefits to clients through immediate access to Wondrlab's platforms and tech innovations. He is keen on enabling clients to leverage these innovative solutions, enhancing their success in the digital market.

Michal Dunin, Founder & Managing Director, WebTalk, "Our focus remains on delivering exceptional value to our clients ensuring that they have immediate access to the fantastic platforms built by Wondrlab such as Wisr, Hector (a performance marketing tool to win on Amazon), and the Salesforce talent in Cymetrix, from the get-go. My immediate priority is enabling our clients to leverage innovative solutions right from the start, propelling their success in the dynamic digital landscape. I look forward to working with Jarek to identify and acquire companies in Poland which can help us become a compelling hub out of Warsaw.”

