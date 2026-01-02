YES Bank shares Q3 results date: Check previews, target prices, technical outlook & more

YES Bank share price: The private sector lender YES Bank Ltd rose nearly 4 per cent during the trading session on Friday after it announced the dates for its results for the quarter and nine-months ended on December 31, 2025. YES Bank shall announce its earnings later this month.

YES Bank shares rose 3.62 per cent to Rs 22.27 on Friday as of 2 pm, with its market capitalization hitting Rs 70,000 crore mark. The stock had settled at Rs 21.49 on Thursday. Shares of YES Bank are down 12 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 24.30 hit on October 10, 2025. The stock is down 3 per cent in the last one month.



YES Bank Q3 results date

"The meeting of the board of directors of YES Bank will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter (Q3FY26) and nine months ended on December 31, 2025," said the lender in an exchange filing on Thursday, January 01.



YES Bank Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm tracking YES Bank believes that it may report a single digit growth in topline on both quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-on-year (YoY) basis, while the bottomline may come in 20-25 per cent higher in comparison. Net interest margins may remain muted on the back of higher credit cost, while return on asset (RoA) will be a key factor to track.

ICICI Securities is expecting YES Bank's net interest income (NIIs) to come in at Rs 2,429.7 crore, up 5.6 per cent QoQ and 9.3 per cent YoY. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) may come in at Rs 1,345.5 crore, up 3.8 per cent QoQ and 24.7 per cent YoY. Its net profit may come in at Rs 776.6 crore, up 18.7 per cent QoQ and 26.8 per cent YoY.

ICICI Securities envisages a relatively soft performance from YES Bank in Q3FY26 and it does not feature in its top picks from mid and small private banks. YES Bank has cut its savings rate and ICICI Securities is estimating NIM to be broadly stable QoQ, with some support from CRR cut, but may see a marginal uptick in credit cost. It has a 'hold' rating on YES Bank.

JM Financial is expecting YES Bank's NIIs to rise 11.8 per cent YoY and 8.1 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,486.4 crore, while its PPoP is penciled at Rs 1,403.1 crore, up 30 per cent YoY and 8.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 775 crore, up 26.6 per cent YoY and 18.4 per cent QoQ. JM has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 19.



YES Bank: Technical Outlook

Commenting on the technical set-up of YES Bank, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager- Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that YES Bank is currently trading within a narrow short-term range, indicating consolidation. The immediate support is placed at Rs 21, which is a crucial level to watch, as holding above it will maintain stability.

"On the upside, Rs 22 acts as a key resistance; a decisive breakout above this level, supported by volumes, could open the door for a further upside toward Rs 24. Until a clear breakout or breakdown occurs, the stock is likely to oscillate within the Rs 21-24 range. Traders may look for buying opportunities near support and consider partial profit-booking near resistance," he said.