Amazon to enable 200 women entrepreneurs to take their products global

Amazon India is partnering with global incubator Womennovator to enable 200 women entrepreneurs to launch their products on Amazon’s international marketplaces and websites. Some of the brands the tech giants will be helping go global include Kidsy Winsy, Vishaala Naturals, Gems & Jewels and Bunko Jungo, among others.



Over the next two years, brands operating across different sectors, including apparel, beauty, jewellery, spices, sanitation, and others will be onboarded by Amazon on its ecommerce exports platform, Amazon Global Selling.



Additionally, these brands will be provided with skill development, information and guidance around listing and pricing of products, etc., to help them scale up.



Commenting on this development, Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade at Amazon India said, “E-commerce is rapidly opening up the export opportunity to lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs by taking scale of business out of the equation. Our focus at Amazon India is to continue to make exports easier and more accessible for businesses of all sizes as we work towards our commitment of enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.”



Amazon Global Selling is a program by the Jeff Bezos-founded company that is aimed at lowering the barriers to entry for Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



MSMEs form an important component of the Indian economy. The sector contributes about 30 per cent to India’s GDP, 45 per cent to India’s exports and is also the second largest employer of workforce after agriculture, as per data shared by the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Ministry.



At present, there are more than one lakh exporters across India selling their products in about 200 countries and territories across the world. Additionally, the program has surpassed $5 billion in cumulative sales till now. The company plans to take this number to $20 billion by 2025, it said in a statement.



Also Read: iPhone-maker Foxconn to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana