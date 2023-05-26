Ashneer Grover informs HC he has removed all defamatory posts against BharatPe from social media

In a recent turn of events relating to Ashneer Grover versus fintech major BharatPe case, the former has informed the court that he has removed all his social media posts, interviews and statements which, according to BharatPe, were defamatory in nature.

Additionally, the counsel representing the former Managing Director of the company told the court that they would abide by the High Court's previous order which directed Grover and BharatPe not to use unparliamentary language against each other.

This development was first reported by law news agency Bar and Bench.

The council which is represented by Giriraj Subramanium further added that they have issues with one of the statements made by BharatPe where they said that "Grover and family has committed a fraud".

He asked that the statement should be removed. BharatPe's counsel said that they will remove/edit the statement.

Last week, the Delhi High Court directed the fintech major and the entrepreneur to refrain from using “unparliamentary” and “defamatory” language against each other.

In the beginning of the month, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report (FIR) against Grover and his family based on a complaint filed by BharatPe.

Ashneer Grover has been accused by EOW on more than eight accounts. The sections include 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 120B (Punishment of Criminal Conspiracy).

In addition, five family members of the former ‘shark’ have also come under the radar in the FIR registered. This includes his wife Madhuri Jain Grover along with his brother-in-laws Shwetank Jain, Deepak Gupta, and Suresh Jain.

If found guilty, Grover and the family members can face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

