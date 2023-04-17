BetterPlace acquires Malaysian talent solutions start-up TROOPERS to expand in Southeast Asia

Frontline workforce management platform BetterPlace has acquired Malaysian talent solutions company, TROOPERS for an undisclosed amount. This development will help BetterPlace accelerate its presence in Southeast Asia and establish a stronger foothold in this region.

This is BetterPlace’s second acquisition this year. The Bengaluru-based company acquired Indonesia-based blue collar workforce fulfillment platform MyRobin in February 2023.

In addition, TROOPERS will also integrate its automated gig matching and rostering features into BetterPlace’s Software as a Service platform as part of this deal.

Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder and Group CEO of BetterPlace also explained how this move will help in tackling several gaps in the gig economy space. “Our comprehensive SaaS platform and artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms, combined with TROOPERS' innovative flexi-talent solutions, enables enterprises to effectively tackle challenges such as high attrition rates, escalating labor and management costs, and skilled workforce shortages. Concurrently, frontline workers can optimize their earning potential through TROOPERS' proprietary gig matching algorithms.”

He also said, “Southeast Asia is expected to see a significant growth in demand for gig workers in the next five years, with the gig economy growing by 31 per cent since 2017, well ahead of the growth in conventional workforce. In Malaysia alone, 84 per cent of hiring managers prefer hiring gig-workers.”

Joshua Tan, Co-founder and CEO at TROOPERS said that the company was started to address talent shortage and workforce productivity for enterprises while creating better working conditions for workers in Malaysia.

“Majority of the gig workforce in Southeast Asia is informal, making it difficult for workers to discover supplementary jobs or increase their earning potential. Additionally, workers may not have the necessary skills to match growing enterprise requirements,” Tan said.

TROOPERS was started in 2017 and claims to have enabled 50,000 gig workers in Malaysia to find livelihood opportunities. It has about 180,000 users on its app.

