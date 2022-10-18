Blinkit launches its first 'silent store' in Delhi

Online grocery store, Blinkit, has announced the launch of its first ‘silent’ store located in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. This store is special as it is run by 20 specially-abled individuals who cannot hear or speak. This move is the start-up’s endeavour to make its systems more “inclusive and accessible.”



“Each one of them understands what our collective mission is and are exemplary in their output. This first-of-a-kind endeavour in our ecosystem is an attempt to open greater avenues for employment for the specially-abled community,” the company said in a blog on Tuesday. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, also announced on a Twitter post.



Delighted to share that we recently launched our first 'Silent Store' in Laxmi Nagar (Delhi). It is run by 20 specially abled folks, whose heart and curiosity have shown us that we need to do more towards inclusivity.



Details: https://t.co/GMbsfKTmd8 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) October 17, 2022





The company has partnered with Dr Reddy’s Foundation and Sarthak Educational Trust to launch this silent store. The e-grocery company also added that the Laxmi Nagar store has inspired it to look for more such opportunities which takes into account people who show talent in different ways.



“The Laxmi Nagar store makes us aware of the fact that there is always more space to be inclusive, and the sheer curiosity, passion and liveliness of the Hearing Impaired community has strengthened our resolve to do more and create more opportunities that are accessible to everyone,” the blog read.



Currently, Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers has over 400 stores across 25 cities in India.

