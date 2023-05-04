Delhivery’s chief compliance officer & company secretary resigns

Sunil Kumar Bansal, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of logistics company Delhivery has resigned from the company. His resignation has been accepted and will come in effect from May 31, the company said in an exchange filing.



Delhivery also noted that it is in the process of hunting and appointing a person suitable for this role.



“…we wish to inform you that Mr. Sunil Kumar Bansal [ICSI Membership No.: F4810], has tendered his resignation from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company (who was appointed pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable regulations of Securities & Exchange Board of India) of the Company)...,” the statement read.



This development comes a few weeks after a report of Abhik Mitra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of the company stepping down with effect from April 24 surfaced.



The statement by the company revealed that Mitra had played an “instrumental role in the strategic merger” of Spoton with Delhivery.



“Delhivery and Spoton have benefited from Abhik’s vast experience and his counsel to the leadership team of the combined PTL business during an important transition has been hugely valuable. We are proud to have worked with Abhik and wish him all the very best for the future,” the statement read.



The company also revealed that Uday Sharma, the Chief Operating Officer of Spoton will continue to lead Delhivery’s partial-truckload business along with Srinivasan S, Don Thomas, Omesh Khatri, and Harish Sharma. Mitra, too, will continue engaging with the company.

