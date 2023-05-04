scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Unicorns
Delhivery’s chief compliance officer & company secretary resigns

Feedback

Delhivery’s chief compliance officer & company secretary resigns

His resignation has been accepted and will come in effect from May 31, the company said in an exchange filing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
This development comes a few weeks after a report of Abhik Mitra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of the company stepping down with effect from April 24 surfaced. This development comes a few weeks after a report of Abhik Mitra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of the company stepping down with effect from April 24 surfaced.

Sunil Kumar Bansal, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of logistics company Delhivery has resigned from the company. His resignation has been accepted and will come in effect from May 31, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Delhivery also noted that it is in the process of hunting and appointing a person suitable for this role. 
 
“…we wish to inform you that Mr. Sunil Kumar Bansal [ICSI Membership No.: F4810], has tendered his resignation from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company (who was appointed pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable regulations of Securities & Exchange Board of India) of the Company)...,” the statement read. 
 
This development comes a few weeks after a report of Abhik Mitra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of the company stepping down with effect from April 24 surfaced. 
 
The statement by the company revealed that Mitra had played an “instrumental role in the strategic merger” of Spoton with Delhivery.
 
“Delhivery and Spoton have benefited from Abhik’s vast experience and his counsel to the leadership team of the combined PTL business during an important transition has been hugely valuable. We are proud to have worked with Abhik and wish him all the very best for the future,” the statement read.
 
The company also revealed that Uday Sharma, the Chief Operating Officer of Spoton will continue to lead Delhivery’s  partial-truckload business along with Srinivasan S, Don Thomas, Omesh Khatri, and Harish Sharma. Mitra, too, will continue engaging with the company.

Also Read: EV mobility start-up BluSmart raises $42 mn from BP Ventures & others

Published on: May 04, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement