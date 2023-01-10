‘Don’t have words’: Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh applauds Flatheads founder for honesty

Ganesh Balakrishnan has become quite a rage ever since he featured on Shark Tank India’s fifth episode. After getting applauded by Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group, the parent company behind Shaadi.com, the founder of the shoe manufacturing start-up Flatheads received high praises from Vineeta Singh.. She is a shark on the show and also runs a popular cosmetics brand, Sugar.



Singh took to Twitter on Monday to express her appreciation for Balakrishnan. She wrote, “I don’t have words to describe the courage, clarity and honesty of the entrepreneur who under the glare of 14 cameras is able to make the choice to be a better provider for his family rather than continuing to go after his dream!”



She also wrote that his story is very similar to hers as she was also struggling to raise money in the initial years of launching Sugar and even had to borrow from her family members. “Borrowing from family knowing whatever happens, can’t lose their money. All of it sounds like Ganesh’s story but is also mine & probably every entrepreneur’s,” she said.

I don’t have words to describe the courage, clarity and honesty of the entrepreneur who under the glare of 14 cameras is able to make the choice to be a better provider for his family rather than continuing to go after his dream! pic.twitter.com/QargGeFyuq — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) January 9, 2023



The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur responded to Singh’s appreciation by saying, “Thanks @vineetasng for seeing a bit of your journey in my story. I'm now realising that I'm not alone - Every entrepreneur goes through the walk of fire where they stand to lose everything. It's a story worth telling. PS: I didn't realise there were 14 cameras! Psych!”



For the unversed, Balakrishnan pitched his company before the sharks. However, he broke down in the middle and revealed that if he was unable to raise funding, he would have to shut the business down as the runaway cash was almost over. Flatheads makes shoes which are sustainable and environment-friendly. The company, which was started in 2019, managed to amass about 20,000 customers despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Later on, however, he refused an offer from Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart) and Singh saying he wanted to re-evaluate his actions. While the fundraise part did not work out, he won hearts for being honest and, particularly, for baring his soul on national television. His inventory in India was also almost sold out post the airing of the show, he said in a LinkedIn post.

