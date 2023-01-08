'Fan of Peyush's no-nonsense mindset': Flatheads co-founder is grateful to Shark Tank team, judges

Shark Tank India season 2 may be receiving criticism from online users for a variety of reasons, but the entrepreneurs who have been making weekend pitch presentations appear to have struck a chord with the audience. Ganesh Balakrishnan, the co-founder of Flatheads, a shoe company, was seen getting quite emotional in a recent episode after not receiving funding from the sharks. He goes on to say that he may have to rethink his business, quit, and start over by getting a job.

In a LinkedIn post, he expressed gratitude by saying that breaking down on national television is bad for one's self-esteem. He not only thanked the judges, the show's producers, and the audience for their support, but he also revealed that his daughter aspires to be an entrepreneur.

"Breaking down on national TV isn't exactly great for one's self-confidence. What I definitely didn't expect is the episode to be received the way it has been, and it is very very heartening to see that people are applauding the entrepreneurial spirit - of all startup founders, with me as a proxy," Balakrishnan wrote.

The entrepreneur who declined Peyush Bansal's offer stated that he has sold out of full inventory in the country.

"We've almost sold out our inventory in India, so pardon us if you aren't able to find your size on www.flatheads.in. Would be amazing if you can tell your friends in the US and UAE to try our shoes,” Balakrishnan added.

Balakrishnan stated that his 10-year-old daughter admires Peyush's no-nonsense attitude. Flatheads founder Anupam Mittal thanked all the judges (Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal) for assisting him in obtaining a perspective.

Balakrishnan, an IIT Bombay alumnus, built three unsuccessful businesses. He launched Flatheads in 2019, but the Covid pandemic had an adverse effect on his company's performance. The price of a single pair varies from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, and the shoes are advertised as being made of breathable, sustainable materials.

