‘Here to break the fake narrative’: Ola Electric’s Bhavish Aggarwal launches blog on 'engineering facts' amid criticism

Electric Vehicle (EV) company Ola Electric has been facing criticism for some time over the poor services of its e-scooters. To combat the criticism it has been facing, Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced the launch of a “technical blog”.

In a post on social media platform Twitter, Aggarwal wrote, “Too much myth building and mud slinging happening on us in the last few days. Today we’re publishing a technical blog to share our engineering facts, and break the fake and agenda driven narrative.”

The blog will contain various aspects including the engineering behind the Ola S1 e-scooter (including safety and testing they have undergone), deep dive into specific issues, some of the engineering improvement activities the company is going to undertake and the processes Ola will follow for deploying various upgrades.

“When we launched our products about 1.5 years ago, India’s 2W industry changed. We brought to market a world class product engineered and manufactured in India. And it has within a year become the best selling EV in India. And also one of the best selling scooters ever in India,” the blog read.

The blog also revealed that 50 per cent of the units are made in-house and that the company is trying its best to provide its customers with “world-class features” and have a direct relationship with them.

“So for those who want to know the facts, we are publishing this technical blog about the engineering behind the Ola scooter, which will dispel many myths and bust many fake narratives,” the blog noted.

