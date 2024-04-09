Lenskart plans to set up ‘mega factory’ near Bengaluru airport; seeks 25 acres of land

Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal took to social media to announce that the company is looking for a large land parcel to set up its ‘mega factory’. Bansal asked sellers looking to sell factory land anywhere near the Bengaluru airport to send him an email.

“Lenskart is looking for 25 acres of land within 60 kms of Kempegowda Bengaluru International Airport to build its next Mega Factory,” he announced.

Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, MB Patil swiftly responded to his call and said that the government would support Lenskart and that the concerned officials would soon reach out to Bansal.

Karnataka is the place to be! @peyushbansal @Lenskart_com Industries Department is here to support you, and facilitate all your needs.

Concerned officials will reach out, immediately.



Meanwhile, the eyewear company is reportedly likely to go public soon. SoftBank Vision Fund managing partner and chief financial officer Navneet Govil had said in an interview that Lenskart, part of the vision fund’s portfolio, is preparing for its initial public offering.

Bansal had told Business Today TV earlier that the company is planning to go public. He had, however, also said that they were in no rush for the IPO.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart specialises in eyewear, eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, power sunglasses, eyecare, visioncare and more. The company that has over 1,500 omnichannel stores across 175 cities in India, Singapore and Dubai aims to serve 1 billion eyes by 2025 globally.